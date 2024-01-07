My Husband Asked If I’d Have Married Him If He Was Mechanic – Regina Daniels

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has shared an intriguing question her husband, Senator Ned Nwoko asked her, which sounded hilarious to her.

Speaking on the hilarious, yet-provoking question, she disclosed that her husband asked her, “Would you have married me if I was a mechanic?”

Regina who is known for her vibrant personality and roles in Nollywood, took a moment before responding to her billionaire husband.

In response she said, their paths would have only crossed at his hypothetical mechanic shop when she came to fix her car, adding a light-hearted twist to the conversation.

The actress wrote on her Instagram account, “Small gist everyone: So my husband asked me one of the most asked questions he sees about our union. He said, ‘G, would you have actually married me if I was a mechanic?’

“I laughed. I really didn’t know the response I was to give, but my reply was ‘Where would you see me? When I come to fix a car?’ Dim idiegwu.”