My Heart Goes Out To Victims, Families -Deputy Speaker

Share

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has offered his sincerest condolences to the families of the victims of Saturday’s stampedes in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Okija in Anambra state.

In a statement, Kalu described the occurrences that claimed multiple lives during the sharing of Christmas palliatives at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Maitama, Abuja and in Okija, Anambra state as unfortunate and tragic.

Recall that a similar incident that also claimed several lives of children occurred during a carnival in Ibadan, Oyo State barely 24 hours apart.

Consoling the bereaved families and all those affected in the melee, Kalu also prayed for the repose of the souls of the victims.

To prevent similar tragedies in the future, Kalu stressed the importance of organising food distribution efforts in a more structured and orderly manner.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"