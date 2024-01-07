My Heart Bleeds Over Carnage In Nigeria, Says Adewale Martins

January 1 is designated as the World Day of Peace in the Catholic Church, which coincides with the church’s celebration of Mother Mary as the Mother of God, with one of the titles as Queen of Peace. The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, His Grace, Adewale Martins, speaks on the Pope’s message on artificial intelligence and its impact on the establishment of peace in our time, while clarifying the document of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of Faith, regarding same-sex blessing, why government should be deliberate in tackling insecurity in the nation and citizens’ welfare. CHINYERE ABIAZIEM brings the excerpts

What is his Grace’s message to Christians across the country as the New Year begins?

Of course, we all know that last year has had its bag of good and bad, therefore the first thing that I will say is that while we are paying attention to all that are not so good that happened, we should also put things in perspective and count the blessings that we also received in the outgoing year. Again, life is pretty tough for many Nigerians, there is poverty at a high level more than ever before, loss of jobs and lack of job opportunities continue to be on the increase, the ability to even have regular meals have become so much more diminished than ever before.Therefore last year and the previous years have been really very difficult for Nigerians, one can only ask the government and government agencies at all levels, to ensure that they do more than they are doing right now to take care of Nigerians. We are aware that subsidy removal happened, we are aware of the devaluation of the Naira also happened, we are aware of the different kinds of world events that have affected our economy but the job of the government is to ensure that while they are there, they have the responsibility of limiting the effects on citizens.

We have been hearing a lot about giving palliatives, palliatives that have been given in this period of time, have been so little and so offensive because the palliatives have not reached the people that are in need of them. There is supposed to be something in between while something better is being cooked as it were, so we expect that the fruits of all the sacrifices that have been expected of Nigerians will come sooner than later so that people will have to say that they did have a government that cared and was really interested in their welfare. Yes, we have had problems but like I said, let us look at the good things that have happened to us, I am sure that if all of us were to count our blessings, we would see so much that God has done for us.

Therefore the message is to be hopeful, not to lose hope in the midst of these challenges that we are facing as Nigerians, in the first instance the challenges are not ours alone but our poor leadership over the years have ensured that we feel the challenges a lot more than perhaps some other part of the world. We say do not lose hope but the gov- ernment needs to do that which is necessary and we must also say that if the government is asking Nigerians to make a sacrifice, our political leaders should also lead by example by ensuring that people can see that they are also making sacrifices. We have been hearing a lot about huge sums of money that are been allocated for things that do not affect the lives and living of people directly, the number of people that went to the conference on environment, the vehicles that are being bought at such a high cost and the amount of money that are been allocated for various reasons, all of these do not make people comfortable, and they do not give people the satisfaction that enough sacrifice is been made there.

I need to add that sacrifices should be on all sides and it should be seen to be so, asking people to do this and that is okay but seeing it been practicalised, it becomes easier to follow, so basically therefore let us not lose hope, let us be aware that the God we worship is not asleep, he is in control of all things all the time and our prayers continues to be that he will intervene and speak to the minds and hearts of everybody that is concerned, so never lose hope. Many people, including children, were recently killed in Plateau and this has been happening over the years. What is your reaction towards the rise of insecurity in the country, especially now that the crisis is beginning to generate a lot of agitation between Christians and Muslim based on the debate about why Christians seem to be targeted and killed especially in the northern part of the country?

Insecurity in the country is a very serious matter and the heart bleeds to see innocent people’s corpses lined up after being hacked down by people who just do these things without any repercussions. It is a serious matter of great concern and the government should do more than just condemning the actions and killings; and promising that they will see it to the end and bring the culprits to book. I believe that many of these things are happening because those who perpetrate them do not get any repercussions, as a result there is a lot of impunity, as it has happened in different places and nothing has happened. I believe therefore that the government, security agencies have to up their game in this matter.

They have a responsibility over the welfare and security of people; the people of Plateau State have suffered so grievously over the years, indeed the whole of the central belt have been in a whole lot of suffering from these so-called bandits and it is as if the government does not really wish to do something about it, the fear is that people will result to self help and if that happens, it will lead to chaos. You mentioned the fact that there are a lot of insinuations that there are religious motives involved, especially when you notice that these things happen more in places that are dominated by Christians, it leaves you with an impression that indeed there is an agenda and that agenda seems to be playing out and nothing seems to be done.

However, you know that religion is a very sensitive matter and it is something that is very emotional in content and can easily lead to reconfiguration of things and that is why we wish that the government will prove to those who doubt it is not a religious activity by taking the action that is required so that a sense of security and awareness will be established in those who have this kind of concern. We, truly hope that things will be different.

Now that the Pope has given the world his view concerning Artificial intelligence, is the church going to stop at this suggestion level?

Well the duty of religious institutions is to point out dangers to those who have the responsibility of the government, point out areas where there are challenges and sensitise people on the problems that are lurking around in the backyard. That is what the holy father has done and I think that anybody that is really sensitive to the issues that are written there, needs to take this as a personal responsibility; the holy father and the church do not have a prison for putting people if they do not what we ask them to do, it is only government that has the responsibility of implementing that which is required.

And if the regulators do not do it, them we the citizens have the duty to point it out to them and ensure that the right thing is done, that is why this document is not addressed only to the government and governmental institution but also to God’s people and to all men and women of our time, that is what it says. The Pope has shone the light so let all of us follow up on it to ensure that the dangers that have been pointed out do not come to pass as to create the problems that the holy father has identified.

Could you address the issue of same-sex marriage blessing?

The document of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of Faith, Fiducia Supplicans has indeed generated all kinds of reactions but one thing is clear and that is; most of those reactions are derived from just reading headlines rather that the whole documents itself, and most of the people who make comments, make comments based on what people say rather than going to the source of the issues to find out what was been said. Anybody reading that document will find out that the Pope, or the church does not have the power and authority to turn around that which Christ himself has established. What Christ has established over the years, what the church has established and what nature has established over the years is that marriage is between a man and a woman, who are in a stable relationship and a relationship that is open to bringing children into the world.

That was said over and over again in that document and that has been the case, you can see that gay union does not qualify to be one of those things that the church can say it is endorsing. Gay union is not marriage in the real sense of the word because marriage by definition is the union of a man and a woman in a relationship which is capable of bringing children into the world, same sex is incapable of bringing children into the world. Therefore the position of the church is that marriage is between a man and a woman that is open to bringing children into the world. Of course it is written in that document that persons who may be involved in that kind of union can be blessed, well it says the persons can be blessed not the couples can be blessed, it does not say that the people involved can come and receive marital blessings.

The church does not have the power and authority to do that, that has been said over and over again, so the document said ‘bless’. It refers to individuals who may be in that relationship and not blessing the same sex. Jesus condemns the sin but not the sinner, when the woman was caught in adultery in our scriptures and people came to ask Jesus if they should stone her to death, what Jesus said was ‘if there is anyone of you who has not sinned, let him be the first to cast a stone’ and he went back to his own business and eventually nobody could cast a stone until the woman was left alone. She told the woman, as no one condemned thee, neither do I condemn thee: go and sin no more. I think that makes a world of difference, the person who is engaged in gay or same-sex relationship is in a relationship that is sinful, unnatural and not acceptable by Christian standards nor by the standard of our church.

Therefore if you condemn the sinful condition, it does not mean you have condemned the sinner, therefore you can pray for them so that the grace of God that can reform people can be given to such persons and that is what that document is all about, and therefore I can only ask that those who would like to make comments about this documents should actually read it and not depend on third party comments or news headlines.