My Greatest Regret In Life – Timini Egbuson

Nollywood actor, Timini Egbuson, has revealed his greatest regret in life.

Speaking in an interview on the Madeaux Africa podcast, the movie star said not getting married early enough is his biggest regret in life.

According to him, if he had known better when he was younger, he would have chosen a wife among his young lovers and probably had a grown-up child.

He said, “Honestly, my biggest regret is not settling down early enough. I wish I had picked someone I loved. I mean, one of my young loves then. Maybe by now, I would have had a 14-year-old kid running around.”