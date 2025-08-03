Popular Nollywood actress, Jemima Osunde, has revealed that poverty is her greatest fear, and she believes she’s not built to survive it.

She made this known while revealing a deeply personal fear during a heartfelt conversation on The Culture League podcast hosted by Super Eagles star Victor Boniface.

In the episode, the 29-year-old actress said, “My biggest fear in life… I can survive many things, but I can never survive poverty. I can never do it,” Jemima confessed during the interview.

While she emphasised her commitment to doing “whatever it takes” to avoid poverty, she made it crystal clear that her values, self-respect, and personal principles are non-negotiable.

READ ALSO:

“Being real and being poor, how does it benefit me? I don’t even want to taste poverty. I’m okay where I am. I don’t want it,” she added, sparking a wave of reactions across social media.

Earlier this year, Osunde also opened up about her three-year-long health battle following a food poisoning incident on a movie set. In a candid X (formerly Twitter) post, she revealed she had contracted Helicobacter pylori, a bacterium linked to serious gastrointestinal issues and has since been battling GERD (Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease).

“Got H. pylori from set food and the aftermath GERD has left me fighting for my life the last three years,” she wrote.

Her openness about both physical health and mental resilience has made Jemima a standout voice in Nollywood, where many actors face similar challenges but remain silent.