My greatest desire’s making positive impact on people –Dr. Okiche

Dr. Vivian Okiche is a highly accomplished and passionate real estate consultant and developer, making a great impact in the Nigerian real estate industry. As the CEO of Graygold Investment Limited, Okiche has established herself as a trusted expert with a mission to make a life changing impact on the industry. Okiche holds the prestigious office of President at Platinum Cape Realtors Group, which caters for over 20,000 active real estate brokers in Lagos State. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, Okiche speaks about her dream of helping one family at a time to become home owner.

You recently hosted a lavish party that was a talk of the town on Lagos Island to unveil your latest project, The Freedom City. What was the goal of the launch?

When we established Graygold Realty, we promised not only an incredible project but also a commitment to correcting the errors prevalent in the real estate industry in Nigeria. Numerous investors hold misconceptions about real estate in Nigeria, and our mission is to provide them with an investment that not only ensures generational wealth and financial freedom but also offers additional benefits and opportunities. The Freedom City was launched to redefine the landscape of investments, promising a secure and thriving future for all involved. The launch was a testament to our dedication to providing quality and reliability in the world of real estate.

It’s Christmas season again. What does this season mean to you and your brand?

Christmas, to Graygold Realty, signifies a season of sharing love and joy with our valued clientele. Our Christmas plans include special 10% discounts for our clients on every purchase, sharing love-filled gift baskets, and offering them a well-deserved incentives like 3-day getaway. Additionally, our CEO’s foundation “project Mile Stone”will be actively involved in supporting widows and less privileged children on the mainland axis this beautiful season.

Some are of the opinion that Christmas season is overrated. Do you share this view?

We don’t view Christmas as overrated. Instead, we see it as an excellent opportunity to express our gratitude to clients and engage in charitable initiatives. While the stress associated with Christmas celebrations can vary, we strive to create a positive and enjoyable experience for everyone associated with Graygold Realty during this festive season.

What inspired your idea of going into Real Estate Business?

The inspiration behind entering the real estate business stemmed from a deep understanding of the importance of providing people with secure, affordable, and quality living spaces. It’s about making a positive impact on lives through valuable investments.

Tell us about your experience working in the sector. What have you done differently?

Our experience in the real estate sector has been dynamic. We’ve focused on transparency, timely delivery, and meeting customers’ expectations. What sets us apart is our commitment to honouring promises, ensuring instant allocation, and embracing innovative approaches in the ever-evolving market.

What are some of the lessons learnt?

Flexibility and adaptability are crucial in this sector. Learning from feedback, understanding market trends, and being agile in response to challenges have been invaluable lessons.

What are you looking forward to in the sector?

We look forward to contributing significantly to closing the housing deficit, introducing innovative solutions, and establishing a benchmark for excellence in the industry. In our quest to improve lives through good housing solution in Lagos, we had the Dr. Vivian Okiche’s home ownership campaign called, “Mission1000 land and home owners”, which then gave birth to “Mission 5000 land and home owners”. This showcased our team’s selfless effort to helping all clients achieve impressive returns on their real estate investments, and has been a huge success over the years . We are geared towards making one home or land owner, one family, per time.

What has been the experience working in this current neighbourhood?

Our experience in the current neighborhood has been enriching. Engaging with the community, understanding their needs, and aligning our projects with the local environment has been a priority.

What are some of the memorable moments in the corporate sector? Memorable moments include successful project launches, client satisfaction, and witnessing the positive impact our developments have on the community.

What are the challenges you encountered?

Challenges, such as regulatory changes and market fluctuations, are inevitable. However, overcoming these challenges has strengthened our resolve and taught us resilience.

How will you compare life as an entrepreneur to what you did in the past?

Being an entrepreneur requires vision, risk-taking, and leadership. It’s a journey of constant learning and adaptability, offering a sense of fulfillment that surpasses any previous professional experiences.

What are the new areas that you are looking at?

We’re exploring sustainable and eco-friendly developments, aiming to contribute to environmental conservation while providing modern living spaces.

What are some of the other things that occupy your time?

Community engagement, staying updated on industry trends, and fostering a positive work culture occupy a significant portion of our time.

What advice do you have for young people, who want to go into the sector?

Embrace learning, stay innovative, and prioritize integrity. Real estate is about building trust, and success comes from a combination of passion, knowledge, and ethical business practices. As a role model in the industry, I and my team have always dedicated ourself to training and mentoring youths, helping them to become better professionals and individuals in the industry.

Tell us about some people you admire?

We admire visionaries who’ve revolutionized industries, like Elon Musk, and leaders committed to social impact, such as Bill and Melinda Gates.

Who or what do you consider as the greatest influence in your life?

The greatest influence is the desire to make a positive impact on people’s lives through accessible and quality housing solutions.

What message do you have for Nigerians at the moment?

Invest wisely in real estate. It’s a tangible asset that secures your future and contributes to national development.

If you are to advise those in government, what would you tell them?

I will tell them to prioritize policies that encourage sustainable real estate development, as it plays a pivotal role in economic growth, job creation, and improving citizens’ quality of life. Tell us a little bit about yourself, what you studied in school. I am Dr. Vivian Okiche and I obtained a degree from Caritas University. I furthered my education by earning a Professional Course Certification from the Lagos Business School (LBS). Additionally, I hold the prestigious title of Doctor in Real Estate Management & Development from the Chartered Institute of Public Resources and Politics, Ghana.