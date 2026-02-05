My Govt’ll Continue To Support, Partner Nigerian Air Force, Says Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has promised continuous support and partnership with the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) for security in the state.

He said Lagos is important and strategic to the economic progress of Nigeria; therefore, the Lagos State Government will continue to lead and provide necessary support for the Nigerian Air Force.

Sanwo-Olu spoke on Tuesday during a courtesy visit by the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, and his entourage at Lagos House, Marina, on Tuesday.

The governor commended the Nigerian Air Force for always sending to Lagos, competent and capable officers that continue to exhibit professionalism at all levels.

He said: “Lagos is alive to its responsibility. The Nigerian Air Force and the Lagos State Government have been in partnership for a long time. “There are strategic installations and facilities that you have in Lagos, which we cannot but continue to make sure that we fully safeguard.

“We are happy with the level of relationship that we currently enjoy. We know that Lagos is important and strategic to the economic progress of our country. We will continue to lead and provide that support.”