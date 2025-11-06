My Govt’ll Be The First To Run Back-to-back In Ekiti –Oyebanji

The governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, was recently nominated through affirmation as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the gubernatorial election in the state slated for next year. He speaks in this interview on what his administration has done in the last three years and the legacy he intends to leave for Ekiti people, JOHNCHUKS ONUANYIM reports

Apparently, this is the first time we will have a consensus arrangement in APC and where all the tendencies within the party are saying it has to be you. How did you achieve this?

I’m happy that you are here to see for yourselves what we have been able to do in three years. What happened today is historic. In the history of this state, we are 29 years old as a state, and no democratically elected government has been able to pull this kind of feat. There has been no time that a government succeeds itself. So, by God’s grace, if we win in June next year, we’ll be the first government that will run back to back.

We’ve had governors who spent two terms but usually they will lose election, leave and then return to office. That has been the bane of our development because there is always policy truncation. You know, when a government comes, it abandons the projects and policies of the former.

It will start its own, and it will spend four years, it will go, another government will come. When we were fighting for the creation of this state, by providence, I was the secretary of the committee for the creation of Ekiti State.

I was a very young man then. I was 26 years and I worked with the founding fathers of the state. I sat at meetings with them. I know their desire for Ekiti. I know the visions of the founding fathers of this state and there’s no politician in Ekiti State today that has the kind of experience I’ve had in public service.

Before I became governor, I’ve put 11 years into public service. I started as a Senior Special Assistant; I later became a Special Adviser, and later became the Chief of Staff to Governor Niyi Adebayo. We left in 2003 and Dr. Kayode Fayemi came in 2010. So, there was seven years hiatus. We came back in 2010, and I worked with Fayemi for four years. I served in three different capacities – commissioner for Integration and Intergovernmental Affairs, Head, Office of Strategy and Service Delivery, and commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning.

The government lost reelection in 2014 but in 2018, Fayemi came back and I was appointed Secretary to the State Government (SSG). So, I have seen governance from a very close range and appointments as Chief of Staff and SSG made me to work very closely with the two governors. I saw them took decisions and face the consequences. So, I cannot claim not to have the experience when it comes to governance.

I told myself when I got to this seat that all the mistakes they’ve made, I have to avoid them. It was intentional on my part. I also discovered that the former governors don’t have good relationship with one another. When Segun Oni was governor, we had a meeting in Ilupeju, and I told him ‘Your Excellency, why don’t you do something like the Council of State, like an association or a forum of former governors to meet quarterly.’

He said he will do it but he didn’t do it. I’m going to do it in my second term. We are going to send a bill to the House of Assembly that will make it mandatory for any governor to have such a meeting once in a quarter. When I became governor, I made up my mind to be at peace with everyone.

Governor Ayo Fayose did something that shocked me, his party contested against our party, the day I won, he called the candidate of his party to congratulate me and he should also write a letter of congratulation and he should not go to court.

He did that. But Kayode Ojo took me to court on pre- election matters; it got to the Supreme Court. Segun Oni took me to the court; it got to the Supreme Court. For two years, I was in and out of court. If Fayose had added his own to it, I would have had three cases. At a point, I had 35 court cases.

So, I went to him and said: Why did you do this? He said ‘I am now matured and now I can rise beyond politics and be a statesman. You deserve every support that you can get.’ Some may ask: How do I relate well with all the former governors? I just respect them. If they want to see me, I go to their houses. I don’t allow them to come to my office. I call them, I check on them. If they have social functions, I go there.

That’s all. But people assume that maybe I’m giving them money. No. it’s not like that. Even if you give money and you don’t respect them, they will just take the money and will not support you. I can pick my phone and call Governor Fayose or his wife. That’s the kind of relationship I have with them and their children.

We are members of the same family, and the people are happy for that. We are able to plan our lives, people are able to sleep with their two eyes closed, there is no tension in town, there’s no violence, everybody is happy and the state is better for it. So, it is just mutual respect and understanding.

There has been clamour in recent times for reserved seats for women, particularly in the parliament. What are your plans for women ahead of the 2027 general election?

If you look at our record, we are one of the best in the country when it comes to gender equality and affirmative action. We have the highest number of females among the state Houses of Assembly in the country today.

My deputy is a woman; the Head of Service is a woman, the SSG is a woman, the Accountant General is a woman and the Accountant General for local governments is a woman. We have so many women serving as councilors, vice chairmen and chairmen of local government councils.

There are few states that can beat our record but that is the tradition I met on ground because my predecessor’s wife, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, is a gender activist, so we have a strong structure to protect the rights of women. But it should go beyond political appointments and elective offices. There are also spaces for those of them in the informal sector.

We ensure that we provide resources for them to support their businesses, and to support their trade. So, in every department of government, there’s a desk for affirmative action. But for the reserved seats; it depends on the National Assembly. If I am going to tell you the truth; it’s going to be a bit tough, but we have to keep the conversation ongoing.

We have seen your efforts in road infrastructure and health but one area that Ekiti is known for is agriculture. What are you doing in this sector to boost the economy of the state?

When I asked whether you have gone outside the town, I wanted to know whether you have visited our agric belt. Agriculture is one area that we have invested so much resources and Mr. President has been supportive. In the last one year, we have been able to pull from the streets to the farm, 5,000 youths across 13 clusters in the state.

We clear the farm for them, we give them improved seedlings, we do tractorization, we do land preparation and land development, and we also set up an aggregation company to buy from them. We have now scaled it up to also building what we called the Renewed Hope Farm Dormitories. The dormitory is built as hostels for males and females, there is security house, they have a kitchen, they have a common room, there is internet and there is DSTV for their comfort.

You can decide to stay in the farm for three to five days and you will not miss anything in the city. We provide buses and security for all the clusters. We are doing this in partnership with the local governments. It’s something I’m so proud of because there’s no kind of formal employment that can pull 5,000 people off the streets at once.

We have done six dormitories across six clusters in the state. Our intention is to scale it up to 16 because we have 16 local government areas because the challenge they are having presently is to commute to the farm everyday, which is not good for them. Now, they can sleep over. They are making so much money and they are happy, and I am so excited.

You mentioned former governors and Ekiti has produced a lot of strong political figures. How do you navigate the influence of political godfathers while maintaining autonomy in governance?

I think I have been lucky a bit with that because in Ekiti State we don’t have a history of a predecessor lording it over his successor. We don’t have that history, and do you know why, because we never had continuity. How do you talk to a man who doesn’t belong to your political party?

The closest we’ve had was Governor Niyi Adebayo and Governor Kayode Fayemi, not because they succeeded each other, but because Otunba Adebayo brought Dr Fayemi to Ekiti, but Governor Adebayo left government in 2003 and Governor Fayemi did not come until 2010. It was actually Governor Segun Oni that left before Governor Fayemi came in.

Immediately Fayemi became governor, Adebayo left the state. I was in that government, he did not come back, in fact at a point, people were insinuating that they were quarreling and when I asked him, he said: I have given you someone that can be governor, so why should I disturb him. Let him run his government. And when he came back, the same thing happened.

By 2030, we envision a state that will be economically prosperous, a state that will have industries, a state where people will be able to live, to work and to invest

I worked with Governor Fayemi as SSG, in fairness to him, when it comes to policy options and everything, he doesn’t disturb me at all, except I call him and ask him for his advice. So, we don’t have that, and when he asked me to come and run, he did not give me any condition.

He didn’t say you have to do this for me; he doesn’t disturb me at all.

Yes, there may be political interests; people going to him to ask him to talk to me for appointments, but they are things you can manage. But with respect to a predecessor lording it on his successor, we don’t have that problem and once I leave as governor, I will allow my successor to run his show. Having faced these troubles for eight years, one should go and rest.

Ekiti State is known as ‘The Fountain of Knowledge.’ How are you ensuring that public education matches this reputation in terms of quality and outcomes?

Just like you said, we pride ourselves as one of the most educated states in the country. We have the highest PhD per capita in the country. There’s no household in the state that doesn’t have a PhD holder, but are we still that strong?

No. And for us to the reverse the trend, we made up our mind that we need to strike a balance between what you teach, how you teach, and where you teach. I believe that those three issues will be extremely critical to the future of education. What you teach refers to the currency of the curriculum.

How current, how relevant are your curriculum. How you teach refers to methodologies of teaching, the conditions of the teachers and other staff, Are they happy with their welfare? Where you teach refers to the environment itself; is it inviting and conducive?

So, our policy in education is to address all those gaps and we are doing that at the primary school level through UBEC. But we don’t have that structure for our secondary schools and one area, by God’s grace, we are going to pay attention to in the second term is secondary school education because I’m not happy with the state of our secondary schools.

There’s no structure at all to renovate them, we concentrate on primary schools, and secondary education is so critical. You cannot have good primary schools and bad secondary schools. Once we strike a balance between the three issues of content, welfare and environment, the outcomes will be okay.

Having overcome the APC huddles with the ticket of the party; are you jittery that the opposition party might truncate your second tenure aspiration?

Politicians are incurable optimistic, but I am not. People will say that Ekiti is a one-party state, but like you said, we have opposition parties and we are waiting to know their candidates, then we will know the strategy to deploy.

They don’t have candidates yet but we will work until the election is won because the election has implications for the 2027 presidential election. So, once their candidate emerges, then we will craft the appropriate strategy to deal with that. But, are we jittery? No. But we won’t be complacent and also, we will not assume that it is Eldorado. We will work till the last minute.

At the end of your tenure; where do you expect Ekiti to be?

We have a-30-year development plan that is the offshoot of our campaign manifesto, so the development plan stipulates where we should be at the end of every year.

By 2030, by the grace of God, we envision a state that will be economically prosperous, a state that will have industries, a state where people will be able to live, to work, and to invest. We are a state that is secure; a state where the indigenes are proud that they have an entity they call their own.

So, our benchmark is the development plan, and every year we benchmark ourselves with that development plan, but we also have to review it now.