My Govt Will Prioritize Healthcare In Plateau – Mutfwang

The Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang has reassured the people of the state that his administration will prioritize effective healthcare delivery services with a focus on children and women.

Mutfwang stated this when the country Secretariat Director of the Christian Health Association of Nigeria (CHAN), Micheal Idah, and some developing partners from the World Vision and Global Alliance for Vaccine Immunization paid him a courtesy visit in Jos.

He applauded the partners for their commitment to ensuring that the health of the people of the state, particularly that of the children received adequate attention.

“It is gratifying to know that people can put themselves together, gather resources and show empathy towards children in the developing world. This is quite gratifying and I want to appreciate you for all that you have done.

“I want to encourage you to continue to do what you have been doing and I am sure that many lives will be saved because of the commitment to ensure Zero dose is administered to children. We never know what they will become in the future. I am sure saving their lives and strengthening their bodies would be instrumental to what they will become in the future and I am sure that what you are doing, God will reward you abundantly.”

The Country Secretariat Director of the Christian Health Association of Nigeria (CHAN), Micheal Idah, who spoke earlier thanked the Governor for the warm reception and said they are determined to improve the health care delivery services for children in the State.

He explained that the organization is working in Shendam, Quaan Pan, Kanam, and Wase Local Government areas of Plateau State, out of 100 Local Governments in the country that have been selected for the zero doses project.

“In recent times, we have been chosen to bring support through the African Christian Association platform to implement the Immunization project to reach zero-dose children. This is to ensure children who are in out-of-reach areas and those in fragile and conflict settings have access to immunization.

“You are not unaware of the situation that we face in the country. You are not unaware of the challenges and what the government needs to do and we have realized that the government cannot do it alone. We are here in this project to help you extend your reach and ensure that these children have Immunization services.

“This is also to increase our collaboration with government and other partners to get other services. We started this project last year and Plateau is one of the states where we are implementing the project. We are working in four local government areas that have been prioritized among 100 local government areas in the country as zero dose Local Governments.”

He acknowledged with delight, that the organization has enjoyed its collaboration with the Plateau State Government and expressed the hope that they will continue to work together with the team that is on the ground to ensure Zero dose for children in their areas of coverage.

Partners who were part of the visit include the Chief of the party, World Vision US, Dr Paz Enrique, and Global Alliance for Vacine Immunization, Victor Raynaud.