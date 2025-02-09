My Govt Will Halt Illegal Mining To Promote School Enrollment – Mutfwang

Share

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang has reiterated his administration’s commitment to tackling illegal mining, which has significantly contributed to school dropouts in mining communities across the state.

He has therefore called on community and religious leaders, as well as all patriotic citizens, to join hands with the government in addressing the menace, which he described as a serious threat to the state’s values and future.

Governor Mutfwang made the call during a church service at the COCIN Headquarters Church in Jos, where he emphasized the need for unity among believers as a foundation for sustainable development in Plateau State.

“Last week, I ordered a raid on all illegal mining camps across the state. I urge you to help our people understand that we are not trying to deprive them of their livelihoods. The devastating consequences of illegal mining are beyond imagination.”

At the Church Service with Her Excellency, Barr. Helen Mutfwang, the Governor expressed deep concern over the alarming rate of school dropouts in mining communities, citing recent findings that revealed a drastic decline in school enrollment in areas such as Bassa, Riyom, Jos South, and Barkin Ladi.

“We conducted research and discovered that school dropout rates in these areas are distressingly high. Many classrooms are virtually empty. Just last month, we also uncovered cases where parents in Bassa were sending their children out for child labour, we are tracking them.”

Governor Mutfwang urged community leaders to take responsibility in sensitizing their people, stressing that the government, in collaboration with religious institutions, will embark on an intensive enlightenment campaign to address the issue.

“I appeal to all of you, as leaders in your communities, to take up this cause. May God burden your hearts with the urgency of this struggle so that you will rise above all affiliations and address your people. The church will play a pivotal role, and we will stand by our religious leaders in this effort.”

The governor also highlighted the environmental hazards posed by illegal mining, including land degradation, the destabilization of residential areas, and threats to government institutions.

On the security situation in the state, Governor Mutfwang reaffirmed his administration’s resolve to resist any attempt to destabilize Plateau. He emphasized that the people of Plateau are hospitable and accommodating, but they expect their traditions, values, and institutions to be respected.

“All Plateau people seek is recognition and respect for their cultural values and traditional institutions. We will not allow any deliberate attempt to undermine our state.”

He stressed that the unity of the church is crucial in achieving these goals, assuring that his administration will continue to work in close collaboration with the people to build lasting peace and progress.

In his sermon, the Guest Preacher, Rev. Agwom Azi Magaji, who drew his message from John 11:25 under the theme “I Am the Resurrection and the Life,” emphasized that God has the power to restore life to anything that seems lost or dead.

“The power of resurrection is in Christ Jesus. Every believer must acknowledge God’s power in their lives to maintain a steadfast faith in Him.”

Share

Please follow and like us: