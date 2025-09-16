My Govt Prioritises Zero Tolerance For Corruption –Kano Gov

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf has said his administration is uncompromising in its zero-tolerance stance on corruption.

He said a reason why he has institutionalized reforms that aligned with global best practices, guided by the amended Public Procurement Law of 2021, thereby entrenching systems that ensure value for money. quality delivery and citizens’ trust.

Speaking on Monday during a two-day retreat for civil society organizations, Yusuf through his Deputy, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam, said some of the key reforms under the administration include, strict enforcement of procurement law through transparent bidding and issuance of “No Objection” certificates.

Other reforms includes, periodic procurement audits to guarantee compliance and stop-malpractice, Annual Procurement and Disposal Plan (APDP) to align spending with real priorities. On his part, Commissioner for Information, Ibrahim Waiya, added that other reforms adopted by the government includes digitization of processes through the Kano State Integrated Monitoring System (KSIMS) and eprocurement platforms, almost completed, to track projects in real-time.

The commissioner explained other reforms includes monthly project monitoring across all LGAs, with reports sent directly to the governor for corrective action, capacity-building workshops for Ministries, Departments and Agencies to instill discipline and compliance.