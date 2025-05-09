My Good Plans For Oyo, Yorubaland Remain Unshaken – Alaafin

Share

The Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Akeem Abimbola Owoade1, has reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to the development of Oyo town and the entire Yorubaland.

He emphasized the need to harmonize traditional norms and values with modern governance as a key solution to improving access to justice and resolving conflicts across the country.

Oba Owoade made this known while receiving traditional rulers from the Ibarapa area of Oyo State who paid him a courtesy visit.

According to a press statement signed by the Director of Media and Publicity to the Alaafin, Bode Durojaiye, the monarch said that cultural norms embedded in traditional institutions remain integral to the lives of the people and should not be overlooked.

The Alaafin noted that, beyond serving as survival tools, these defined cultural norms and values are the bedrock of any civilized society.

“They bring about order and help to eliminate lawlessness,” he added.

Describing himself not only as a traditional ruler but also as a bridge between traditional institutions and modern governance, Oba Owoade stated:

“The Alaafin stool is a symbol of cultural pride, unity, and the enduring legacy of one of Africa’s most powerful empires. The Oyo Empire was once the political and military stronghold of the Yoruba people, renowned for its administrative sophistication, military prowess, and cultural influence. The Alaafin, as the paramount ruler, has always been the custodian of its traditions, the unifying force of the Yoruba people, and a bridge between the past and the future.”

He appealed to the Ibarapa monarchs and the Yoruba people to accord him the same support given to his predecessor, the late Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, assuring them of his dedication to upholding his legacy.

Earlier, the Olu of Igbo-Ora Land, Oba Jimoh Olajide Titiloye (Asoroolu Ayinla V), who led the Ibarapa delegation, congratulated the Alaafin on ascending the throne.

“As you assume this sacred responsibility, we are confident that your wisdom, leadership, and dedication will further strengthen the unity and progress of Oyo Kingdom, Yorubaland, and Nigeria at large. You are on the threshold of history as the successor to Oba Adeyemi III, one of the most influential and longest-reigning monarchs in Yoruba history,” he stated.

