My Goal as Lagos PMAN Governor Is To Harness Potentials Of Artists –Ara

The National President of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria, PMAN, Mr. Pretty Okafor recently approved the appointment of the first female talking drummer in Africa, quintessential Ara Olamuyiwa as the first female Governor of the Association in Lagos.

According to the letter of appointment signed by the President, Pretty Okafor says that ‘‘ You are by this letter appointed as the PMAN Governor of Lagos state chapter in line with PMAN Constitution/Court mandate, to pilot the affairs of PMAN Lagos State chapter until such a time that the chapter is stabilized enough for elections that will usher in elected Exco’’.

Furthermore, he said that her appointment became imperative owing to the fact that she has contributed immensely to the growth of the entertainment industry in Nigeria and beyond, especially in Lagos State.

In her acceptance speech, the first female Governor of PMAN in Lagos State, Ara said, ‘‘ I am humbled by the level of trust and faith invested in me to pilot PMAN Lagos as Governor and I’m ready to use my experience gathered over the years to help harness the potentials of artists in Lagos which is where my primary constituency’’.