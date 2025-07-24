‘My Generation Of Nigerians Is The Dumbest’ -Tacha Akide

Tacha Akide, former Big Brother Naija star and outspoken media personality, has ignited heavy backlash and heated discussion online after branding her generation as “the dumbest and most cowardly.” The statement came as she slammed the ongoing ‘Japa’ wave, the trend of young Nigerians migrating abroad in search of better opportunities. Tacha didn’t sugarcoat her disappointment: “Listen, my generation of Nigerians is the dumbest and most cowardly… funny how we blame the ones before us for ruining Nigeria, but at least they had the guts to fight. Ex-president Buhari, in his 20s, was part of a coup fighting for what he believed in. But what’s today’s 20-year-olds up to? Japa.”

She went further to accuse her peers of not just failing the future of the country but completely abandoning it: “Believe me when I say, we’ve not just failed the next generation… we’ve buried it.”

Tacha’s post drew instant fire from social media, particularly given that she recently relocated to the UK herself a move many pointed to as hypocritical. Still, others praised her for speaking uncomfortable truths. To them, Tacha’s critique wasn’t about traveling for survival, but about a mindset that refuses to return, rebuild, or reimagine Nigeria. “We blame the past but are doing worse. You can japa, but what are you building for those coming after you?” one commenter responded.