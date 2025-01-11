My Frankness, Outspokenness Led to My Imprisonment by Abacha –Obasanjo

Share

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo yesterday explained that his frankness and outspokenness led to his imprisonment during the regime of the late despot, Gen. Sani Abacha, in 1995.

In a statement released by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, the former leader disclosed this while hosting youths under the aegis of the Future Africa Leaders Foundation.

Revealing that his decision to run for the presidency in 1999 was driven by the need to save Nigeria from disintegration, Obasanjo admitted that he had embraced farming after retiring from military service at the age of 42 in 1979.

Obasanjo described his imprisonment as one of the life challenges he faced, attributing it to his refusal to remain silent on pressing issues.

Addressing Africa’s rising debt burden, Obasanjo criticised the recklessness and corruption behind many debts. He shared an example of a Nigerian state where a loan was taken for a carpet industry that never materialised, yet the debt was repaid.

He also praised Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, the founder of the Future Africa Leaders Foundation, for his consistent efforts since 2013 in empowering African youths. The youth delegation included 10 winners of the prestigious and impactful Future Africa Leaders Awards.

He said: “I joined the army and retired at 42, but I was still young, energetic, and dynamic. So, I took up agriculture. During that time, I was imprisoned, something I didn’t want. Going to prison is a challenge, but I ended up there because I refused to keep quiet. For me, if there was something to comment on, I spoke out, and that landed me in prison.

“When I came out, the situation in the country was so dire that some people felt it needed saving, and pressure mounted on me to intervene.

“What Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has been doing is marvellous. “Some may see it as a drop in the ocean, but many drops make the ocean. I am very pleased with this project and wish him continued success,” he said.

Obasanjo encouraged the award winners to embrace their roles as leaders, saying, “Carry the torch and spread it. You are the leaders of today, not tomorrow. Take positive, disruptive action to make a difference.”

The Star Prize winner of the 2024 edition, Julian New Ariori from the Republic of Benin, thanked Obasanjo on behalf of her fellow winners. She noted that the tour of the Presidential Library offered valuable insight and exposure to the visiting team.

