My Forthcoming Album ‘I Told Them’ Inspired By Twitter – Burna Boy

Grammy Award-winning singer, Damini Ogulu Ebunoluwa, better known as Burna Boy, has revealed that his seventh studio album, ‘I Told Them’ was inspired by his old tweets on Twitter.

The 32-year-old Afrobeat singer said while scrolling through his Twitter page, he discovered that he had previously tweeted about all he is achieving now, hence, he decided to name the album, ‘I Told Them’.

Burma Boy made this disclosure in a recent interview with American media outlet, Complex.

He said, “Them’ in my album title, is anyone that ever didn’t believe [in me] at any point in time.

“The way the name of this album came up is because one random day, I just went on my Twitter [page], and I started scrolling down to my old tweets. I wanted to see what the first tweet I ever tweeted was, for some strange reason.

“And then it just sent me down this rabbit hole, where I’m just looking at everything I ever said. I’m like, wow! It’s crazy.

“I really did say all these sh*ts that are happening now. And that kind of made me name my album, ‘I Told Them’.

According to Burnaboy, the album will be released on Friday, August 25, 2023, and that the project will have sequel will be released later.