My Foreign Trips Not Jamboree, Says Oborevwori

…insists workers’ dress code sacrosanct

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has urged detractors to stop deploying what he tagged “2027 political transfer window” to distract the investment drives of his administration.

This was as the Governor cleared the air on the controversial ‘Dress Code’ order that was issued by the state’s Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education to teachers.

The Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, also in-charge Works (Rural Roads) in Asaba yesterday lambasted those peddling falsehood that the Governor’s investment trip to Brazil was a jamboree.

He said: “Oborevwori’s foreign trip to Brazil was not frivolous because we were able to create access to investments and free trade zones, especially in agricultural and energy sectors. “Also, we gathered reasonable experiences in security matters to crush heinous crimes.

“Before we proceeded to Brazil, our administration was progressing steadily in infrastructural delivery and we were carrying out businesses of governance.

“Like the transfer window in football season, detractors have seen that Governor Oborevwori’s administration has performed beyond their expectation, based on need accessment. They are now spreading falsehood through propaganda avenue to run him down ahead of 2027.

But Oborevwori is not going to be distracted by political jobbers.” He said the ongoing screening of civil servants on the payroll of the state, where forgery cases had led to demotion and compulsory retirement of hundreds of workers, has received the blessing of the Governor.

“We will no longer tolerate a situation where a civil servant who started work immediately he graduated from primary school, is still in the service of the state.

“If you have traveled abroad and have been collecting salaries illegally, you are out of our payroll. Such persons should stop their kinsmen from running helter-skelter, you have been taken out of the payroll already.”

On the new era of dress code, he said: “When you applied for the job, you promised to abide by the civil service rules. “Will somebody going to a swimming pool, wear suit? Will a pilot wear agbada or babariga?”