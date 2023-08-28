My Focus Is To Lift People Out Of Poverty – Obi

…Abure: I’m confident Obi’ll be president

The presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP) in the February 25 general election, Mr Peter Obi has said that he is committed to lifting Nigerians out of poverty.

This is even as the party’s National Chairman, Julius Abure expressed confidence that Obi would be declared winner of the presidential election by the tribunal.

The LP candidate in a tweet on Monday, expressed worry over the allegation that he bribed television journalist, Mr Rufai Oseni by sponsoring his father’s burial.

“Let me state clearly that this is a categorical lie from the pit of hell. Everyone who understands my life will attest to the fact that I do not give anyone money to promote my name. I have never monetarily induced any journalist to speak or write in my favour,” he asserted.

Obi stated that he has never been to Rufai’s village, adding, “even at the point of writing this, I do not know where he is from.

“One then wonders why people could decide to tarnish other people’s image for no justifiable reason. To those involved in such evil endeavours, I wish them well and pray to God to have mercy on them.”

He described Oseni as a courageous journalist, who stood for what is right “and has challenged me fearlessly on some occasions while speaking truth to power.”

Obi said that he “always honours invitations to social events like birthday celebrations or funerals, and this is something people have come to know that I do regularly.

“Countless journalists, media personnel, the less privileged, the wealthy, etc., have all invited me to their occasions, and they will attest to the fact that I honour such invitations, especially when people are grieving.

“As it is obtainable in Igbo tradition, I always attend such events with some gifts, to support the celebrant.”

The LP candidate said he concern was millions of Nigerians who do not know where their next meal would come from.

“Our focus in Nigeria should be about rescuing the nation from the many challenges plaguing it. We should focus more on lifting people out of poverty.

“We have millions of unemployed youths in their productive age. Finding solutions to these challenges should command our attention, for the progress of our nation, and that is what I remain committed to,” he said.

Abure who is on a tour of United Kingdom and United States to encourage members of the party, told them that the judgement by the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) is expected soon, and expressed confidence that Obi would be declared elected.

The National Chairman said the party’s candidate changed Nigeria’s political narratives, adding, “We gave them a run for their money.

“They have murdered sleep and they will sleep no more. They have stolen what is not for them and they will not sleep until we recover it all.

“We are expecting judgment between now and 16th of September. And I am very sure Peter Obi will become president.”

Abure said things have gone to worse since May 29, stating that only Peter Obi

has solutions to the challenges facing the country.

“We still believe that things will change in Nigeria. I want to say that we should not lose hope, we should not be discouraged. The hope is still alive and I am confident that Peter Obi will be president,” he added.

End