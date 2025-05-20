My Focus Is To Develop Plateau, Not Fight My Predecessor – Mutfwang

Share

Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang has reiterated that his administration’s priority is peace and development, dismissing rumors of political clashes with his predecessor, Senator Simon Lalong, circulating on social media.

Speaking at the 107th General Church Council of the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) in Jos on Tuesday, Governor Mutfwang stressed the need for unity among Plateau leaders to effectively tackle the state’s challenges.

“We have numerous projects to pursue and no time for fighting former leaders,” he said. “Lack of unity hinders development and success. I urge Plateau leaders to put aside their differences and work together to build a developed state.”

He also called on the church to be a force for unity and peace, noting the state’s history of challenges. “Plateau has a ‘pull-him-down’ syndrome that must end. Instead, we must unite to confront the challenges ahead. We’ve had leaders like Joseph Gomwalk, martyred for Plateau; Chief Solomon Lar, imprisoned for Plateau; Dariye, jailed for Plateau; and Baba Jonah Jang, who faced trials for Plateau. It’s time to put aside our differences and unite against the enemies of our state.”

Addressing over 500 pastors, Governor Mutfwang described the church as “a city on a hill that cannot be hidden,” urging religious leaders to stand united and preach peace rooted in the true teachings of Jesus.

He lamented existing divisions within the church and challenged leaders to foster unity among Christians. “We must unite the body of Christ.”

On security, the governor pledged to tackle the state’s insecurity by launching “Operation Rainbow” and deploying 200 additional agro-rangers.

He also announced plans to ease transportation challenges by purchasing 15 new metro buses and to support farmers with subsidized fertilizers.

COCIN President Rev. Dr. Amos Musa Mohzho commended Governor Mutfwang’s proactive leadership, calling for God-fearing leaders who serve the people and uphold righteousness.

He highlighted the church’s role in shaping the nation’s conscience and promoting morally sound leadership.

