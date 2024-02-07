My Focus Is Here At Leverkusen, Alonso Reacts To Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp Bayer Leverkusen boss, Xabi Alonso has said he is ‘satisfied’ at the club after Liverpool contacted him as a potential replacement for

New Telegraph had earlier reported that in January, at the end of the season, Klopp made the announcement that he was leaving his position as Liverpool manager. And Alonso became the bookies’ favourite very soon.

The replacement for Klopp will be chosen by the Reds in the summer. Liverpool and Alonso have reportedly spoken as the Premier League team attempts to determine whether the Spaniard would be interested in the position, according to Foot Mercato (via the Mirror).

It is also stated in the report that Alonso is happy at Leverkusen and wants to lead them to their first-ever Bundesliga championship.

In a post-Klopp interview, Alonso seemed to dissociate himself from the Merseyside position.

He said: “I was surprised by Jurgen’s news. I have huge respect for Jurgen and Liverpool. At the moment I am really happy here and enjoying my work. Each day and game is a challenge. We are on an intense and beautiful journey here at Leverkusen.

“Speculation is normal, but I have great respect and admiration for what Jurgen has done at Liverpool in the last nine years, and how he’s done it. He has a connection with the fans, he’s done a great job, but my focus is here at Bayer Leverkusen. “I have great motivation to do a good job here, I’m very happy with the team, with the club, with everything, so that’s my focus. My focus isn’t on May, it’s on tomorrow ahead of our game against Gladbach and on helping my players to be ready. But what I will say is it was surprising what happened at Liverpool with Jurgen leaving.”