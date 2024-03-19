My First Ever Betrayal Came From My Mother – Bimbo Ademoye

Famous Nollywood actress and skit maker, Bimbo Ademoye has finally opened up about her relationship with her mother.

Bimbo who spoke in a recent interview with Mamedia Entertainment said she experienced her first betrayal from her.

The comic actress, however, disclosed that although they don’t have a mother-daughter bond, her mother is still very much alive and resides not too far from her.

Speaking further, she revealed that her mother left her father when she was two years old, which is how she experienced her first-ever betrayal.

The “Anikulapo” famous star, claimed that she made an effort to get along with her mother and that she made sure to fulfil all of her childhood responsibilities, such as paying the rent and other obligations.

For the sake of her sanity and mental health, Bimbo Ademoye is content with her “no friendship” connection with her mother.

She further described her mother as a beautiful, very dark-skinned and robust woman.

Check out some netizens reactions below;

oriadeDplug said: “You see people being happy and all. You don’t really know what they’ve been through mentally, a lot of people don’t look like what they’ve been through ’cause they don’t let their past dictate their future.”

Your Favorite stated: “That doesn’t mean she’s not your mum”

ITA noted: “They might have lied to her.”

