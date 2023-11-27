My First Assignment Is To Reconcile All Aggrieved Members – FISSAN President

Kasimu Bameyi Rambo, the National President of Fitters Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (FISSAN) has assured that his first assignment as the newly elected president of the association will be to reconcile all the aggrieved members and work together with his executive members to bring everybody onboard.

Rambo who was elected president of the association on Monday in Yenagoa during their 2nd Delegate Conference will pilot the affairs of the group for another four years.

In his acceptance speech after being declared winner by Morrista Idibra, the Secretary General of FISSAN, he promised not to let the people and the union down assuring that all the pending issues regarding litigations and Police cases would be resolved in order for the union to move forward.

Kasimu said he would not disappoint them, saying this is the time he will need their support most.

He said, “To vote for me is one thing and for us to work together is another thing. Let us work together to transform our union, we must do what needs to be done”.

“You should be expecting good things. I will not betray you and I believe you will not also betray me. We are in it together, if it’s good, all of us will enjoy it. I’m here for you and you are here for me”.

“Though one of our major challenges is members not complying with the rules and regulations of the union. As a member, you did something wrong and you were disciplined, and the next thing you run to court.

“Those wrong things can pose a great challenge when members don’t respect our union’s constitution and bylaws. We have to see how we can stop all these things. For me, I will start from where my president stopped. He is my brother, my mentor, he has tried his best and I will always consult him for advice”.

Speaking earlier, the outgone national president of FISSAN, Ambaowei Abaye Ambaowei, said if the Union must survive, all organs in the union must respect the national office and be ready to comply with the rules and the constitution with bye-laws and regulations that guide the operations of the union.

“Any state chapter or unit that fails to abide by the rules and regulations should be disciplined. To the incoming president, do not mix official duties with friendship. Any leader that is afraid of defending the union has no business in becoming the president or state chapter chairman”.

“We went through financial challenges and the little one that comes to the national headquarters and is used for litigations and Police cases, how can the union move forward?

” We must strictly enforce our constitution. It’s better we have few members that respect and obey the constitution. If you can’t comply, leave the union, the union’s unity is our power”.

In his welcome address, the state chapter chairman and the host, comrade Samaru Ataria, admonished members to see the unity of the union above selfish interest.

He urged members to work with the newly elected president and the executive members in order to move the union to greater heights.

Kasimu Bameyi Rambo emerged as national president, while Prosper Oyinbo was returned unopposed as deputy president, comrade Okolie Peterson came as vice president, Theodore Iyke as public relations officer, Felix Palmer Treasurer and Simon Yerite as Auditor 2 among others.