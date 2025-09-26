My Fight With Davido: Wizkid Not Mystery Ex-Lover, Says Tiwa Savage

Award-winning songstress, Tiwa Savage, has opened up about her rift with Davido, her colleague in the music industry. In January 2024, the songstress filed a petition against Davido, alleging threats of assault and harm after she shared a photo with Sophia Momodu, his baby mama.

Speaking in an interview with The Breakfast Club, she described the fallout as painful and rooted in a misunderstanding. Savage explained that her friendship with Momodu grew naturally because of their children, stressing that she did not know the extent of the tension between Davido and his former partner. The singer added that she reported to the police because Davido, in anger, made threats that she feared could be acted on by others.

Despite the rift, Savage said she still sees Davido as a brother and will always put their kids first. “Well, we haven’t seen or spoken since then. But I wanna say it was a miscommunication but there hasn’t been any kind of communication between us,” she said. “I definitely was hurt about how it transpired.

Our kids are friends and they’ve gone to the same school since they were one, they’re 10 now. They’ve been in the same class for 10 years now. “I’ve known David before that but I’ve naturally grown a relationship with the mother of his kid. And I didn’t really know there were issues between them. I know that he’s moved on and married but I don’t know what’s going on apart from that.

“I was at an event and she was too, so naturally we partied, took snaps, and he saw that and took it as I was betraying him. “And I was like, how and what’s going on. That’s why I said I think it was a misunderstanding. He felt like I knew what was happening and was on her side, and that’s not the case. “This is just the woman I know who is the mother to my son’s friend.

And we were at a social gathering, I see her and we were chilling. “And even if I did know, I don’t think I would have chosen a side either. I don’t think I’m going to be on David or Sophia’s side.

Our kids are friends and it’s not my business to pick sides. “Just like I don’t want anyone to take sides with my situation, it’s between me and the father of my son. I don’t think anyone should be dragged into it.

“Again, David felt like I should have been loyal to him in that situation. I submitted the petition to the police because out of anger, he made threats. “Do I think he was really going to go ahead with it? No. But I’m not taking any risks. He could be saying it around people who now want to act out on what he’s saying.

“Before I filed the petition, I reached out to members of his family, people that are older than him to tell them about the threats and if we can resolve it, but none of them responded to me. In fact, one of them told me to do what I need to do. “I also feel he’s like a brother to me and that’s why it hurts. We haven’t seen each other but I know it’s going to be all love. It’s definitely all love from me.

“And I want you to know David that I love you and I would never betray you or take sides. I want you to know that I’m always putting our kids first, and that’s why I feel like I have to be respectful to the mother of your child.” Davido had earlier said the disagreement was minor, describing it as a “sibling-like argument”.

Meanwhile, Savage also use the interview to addressed speculation about her past relationship with a high-profile man who she said insisted their romance remain a secret. Many had linked her comments to Wizkid, but she clarified that he was not the person in question. “No it’s not Wizkid. Shout out to Wizkid, I love Wizkid, I respect Wizkid but it’s not about him. I said the person was a public figure but he’s not an artiste,” she said.

“It was just someone of importance. It’s not Wizkid. He’s probably watching and thinking like ‘How did I get dragged into this shit’. “People say: how could I let someone treat me like that, but it didn’t just go from 0 to 100. The way men work with your psych is like they chip bit by bit and before you know it you’re asking yourself how you got there.”