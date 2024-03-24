My fears continue to multiply

It was indeed an awesome experience all the way. The children’s joy was as palpable as it was infectious. We have never had such a good time together. After their narration of their wonderful experience at Disney World, Danny and I decided to put off our adult garb and rock with them. Thank God we did and all through the following days before we left Florida, we levelled ourselves with them as we toured the state. It was so much fun.

I never had an opportunity to go on vacation with my children. They were still quite young when I was with Segun, but truth be told, he is not the holiday type. He is one of those Nigerians who believe that going on vacation is a waste of money. I remember vividly that we had no honeymoon, or rather, we had it in the family house, in the midst of relatives seeking attention and those looking for opportunities to say what the Igbo lady did. We packed out to our own apartment after two years, against the will of so many relatives who thought I was being wasteful. We packed to have freedom, but it turned out it was freedom to batter me he got.

Anyway, those are days that are better forgotten. Tobi and Tosin eventually had an opportunity to travel to Europe after our separation, through a summer vacation organised by their school. The fee was exorbitant for me then but it was worth every kobo paid.

Danny has promised that at least once every year we shall all vacation together, even if it is in an African country. And if there is one thing I have come to know these two years that I have been with him, it is that he is a man of his words, and I did well to let the excited children know that.

But in the midst of all the excitement, it occasionally crossed my mind that there is a surgical procedure waiting for me to do in Cleveland, Ohio. When I remember the fact that I would go under anaesthesia, I wondered ‘What if I did not wake up after the surgery, what if this was my last outing with my family.’ No matter how much I tried to put these thoughts behind me, it kept creeping back.

We eventually left Florida for Ohio, but not without intimating the children, who were already googling up fun sites at Ohio, that it won’t be business as usual. They were apprehensive when we told them about our mission to Cleveland, our main mission to the United States.

“Mom shall we get to visit the Metroparks Zoo after the surgery tomorrow?” Tobi who seems not to grasp the gravity of the situation asked.

“Block head, how can one go to the zoo after surgery? Will it take a week before you get better enough for us to go sight-seeing Mum? Ron queried diplomatically.

“By that one week, we shall be in Nigeria. Mum goes in for the surgery tomorrow and after she has recovered a bit, we shall head back home. The holiday is as good as over because dad also need to go back to work,” Danny explained to the visibly confused children.

The surgery, which eventually took place on Wednesday, wasn’t as scary as I expected. Having heard stories of people that could not wake up after anaesthesia, I was scared to my teeth – I didn’t want to die. But the anaesthetist allayed my fears, to the extent of opting for a local anaesthesia instead of a general one. With that, I was wide awake all through the time the procedure lasted with only a minimal discomfort.

Thank God, the first fear is over, now to the second – the fear conception. Yes, even though the tubal ligation reversal procedure was done so I could achieve a pregnancy, I am afraid how it would pan out conceiving at age 45. First, the chances of conceiving naturally are slim, while the chances of complications and giving birth to a child with deformities are high. I mentioned them to my doctor who advised that I relax and take life one day at a time.