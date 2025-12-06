My Father’s Criticism Of Govt Borne Out Of Plight Of The Masses – Muyideen Bello’s Daughter

…says ‘my dad felt bad about future of the country’

A fiery critic of government and bad governance, the late Sheik Muyideen Bello was a household name who spoke truth to power at all times even at odd times. In this interview with one of his daughters, Hajia Khaira Bello, she talked about his life and times. Excerpts:

What are you to the late Sheik Muhyideen Ajani Bello?

I am his daughter.

Your late father was a conscience of the nation who spoke truth to power through his sermons in many of his recordings on video and on audio; as a daughter, how would you describe him as a father?

My father was not in any way different from what we used to know of fathers, especially in our part of the country. I mean in the South West but the only difference I saw in his approach to fatherhood was availability. I say so because he dedicated a lot of time to attending to us in his spare time. When we were much younger he made it a habit to come down to South West from Kano to see us and attend to our needs. He would be with us from morning to night. It was just his physical availability that I can say made him different from other fathers in the South West. He wasn’t like many other fathers that would go to work and come back in the evening. As we grew older, we also came around to listen to him. People who loved listening to him would join us too; that was one special thing about him.

What kind of husband was he to his wives?

He was a very good husband to his wives, again like what is to expect of a typical Yoruba husband; but I can say that all his wives were working.

People of his era, people of his time were known to be disciplinarians. Would you describe your father as such?

He was a disciplinarian but his approach to disciplining children was different from the normal. My father’s way of disciplining children was based on his approach to parenting which he tried to segment depending on the age of the child in question. He used strict application of the Quran to relate with us differently based on our ages, the stages in our lives when some changes were expected to happen in our cognitive development.

For example, when it came to a child, there was a way a child that was between one and 10 should be treated and also those between one and five should be treated. For my father, there was a way a child that was between five and 10 should be treated. There was a way the discipline was different based on age and the capacity. He was always psychological.

Was there any time that he had to wield the stick on anybody? I mean, if he saw that that person was becoming too troublesome, when he had to use the stick against any of you? (Cuts in) You mean beating any of us?

Yes. He used some other ways to instill discipline in us as kids. Even if he had to go to that extent, the offender must be of a particular age, anything from the age of 10 but he never did that to any of us less than 10. The beating might not be that kind of beating that causes bodily harm or injury, just a tap on the back to register his displeasure. My father hated inflicting wounds on his children and other people that lived with us but then the child must know why he was beaten and why what he or she did should not repeat itself. That was how he also dealt with his students because he taught in schools.

What do you think your father hated the most that would make him very angry with anybody?

Lies. He didn’t like lies. He didn’t like lies and being irresponsible. He wanted people to take responsibility for what they were supposed to do. He wanted those around him to be conscious of their environment. He was always telling us not to do things selfishly and not to be self-centered. He always told us that if we told one lie, we would have to tell another lie to cover it up and then it killed your confidence, your courage. So you won’t be surprised if you find most of us, his children, that we are bold. He used to tell us to always say the truth at all times even to the point of death.

What was this typical day like? I mean, when did Baba wake up? And what were the first things he did in the morning when he was alive?

I don’t know how many hours of sleep he often got. He had a routine but his routine was not that kind of routine of normal people because it could change anytime and to make up, he sometimes had to sacrifice the midnight for us because he wasn’t available, and then he would find out that we were all awake and he would want to talk to us.

Then we would start talking, we won’t be aware the time has gone but when he was getting older, we used to prevail on his to rest. At the time, many of us had gone into marriages and were in different places. Whenever we were around, he would create time for us to bond properly. My father wasn’t the sleeping type.

What was his favorite meal?

He didn’t have a favourite meal be – cause he wasn’t the eating type. He was always fasting. The only thing I can re – member was his love for Akara when- ever he wanted to eat anything because he loved it and that was what his mother brought him up with.

Your house must have been a beehive of activities with many people coming in and out. If you can recollect from when you were young to now, before your father returned to his Creator, what calibre of people usually came to see him at home?

All manner of people Muslims, Christians, neighbours and other people from far and near. We saw a lot of times when some people would just say, ‘I came around and I was talking to my friend and he told me this was Baba’s house, that’s why I came, that’s why I’m here to confirm that.’ They’ll come and greet him and in the end, they will find themselves sitting down and listening to him to learn a thing or two before they would leave.

Historically, Ibadan has produced many prominent Islamic clerics; did he in any way tell you what prompted him to go into full time Islamic ministry?

For him, the journey started at a very young age. He started at the age of 10. He was, you know, as a child always encouraged and because they wanted to listen to him. So I think one thing that prompted him as he was growing, he wanted to make an impact in society positively. He felt he had his voice, which was his power or should I say as his habit. The inspiration because those that usually took him around at the age of 10 saw it, then they could not real – ly relate much but as he was growing, he knew that whenever he read verses of the Quran he found himself talking to people, he saw that the inspiration came. So he decided to pick it up and decided to make it in a different way to impact. One of the reasons why people saw him as someone who could speak truth to power was his concern for the masses. He felt the government and those in power were neglecting the people. So those things also inspired him. The fact that he knew the Quran had been his source of inspiration.

Was there any cleric that your father looked up to as a role model that he fashioned his life after?

He only saw the elderly ones as people he could learn from, not that he was looking up to them. As he was growing, he saw the way a lot of things were being done, that he wanted done differently and he wanted to achieve the goal of getting people to have a good understanding of their religion. When he started there were no Muslim clerics talking in public. None of them wanted to face the government. So that’s why he chose that path.

Was there any occasion that you had some kind of fear for his safety considering the content of his messages to the government and the elites?

My father believed that whether we liked it or not, we are all dying, so he was not scared of his death. Yes, there had never been an occasion. It had al ways been us, as we were growing up, when he started having some of us, even some of his brothers’ kids that he took care of, that are older than his own children, there were times when they would be cocerned; they would be so concerned that they would now prompt those ones that that had the means to provide the needed protective shield for him like when Boko Haram was so intense in Kano State then. So there was a time he had to have some security personnel, which he didn’t want. Bu we said ‘we know, okay, you are Baba of everybody, but it concerns us more than the public.’

Did he express any kind of regret that his over 50 years of advocacy never changed anything?

I won’t call it regret, it just feels, if you are conversant with some of his advice, you will see that he had been giving from the start and if, for example, there had been continuity in our system, a lot would have been achieved but there has been no continuity. A lot of things are out of place. The only regret in his own path is just a feeling of regret on how the future would look like. What is the future for this country?

He felt bad but he still didn’t give up. It was God that was guiding him to say those things, so the feeling was, ‘for God to be guiding me that means someone someday will make use of those things.’

When was the last time you saw him? And what was the occasion like?

The last time I saw him was when he was in Abuja and it was just normal. He fell sick, he was just there but there was nothing different about him; it was just normal. No, even those that were with him when he was sick didn’t see any sign that he was going, although everybody was scared that his health was deteriorating. He still felt young.

In what way do you think he should be immortalised by the Oyo State Government, the Federal Government and then by the Muslim community too?

As for the Oyo state, I think a lot of times, especially when he finally started moving close to stay in Ibadan mostly with the (Abiola) Ajimobi government and the like, I will say if we can adopt some of the sayings, the advice he had given that will be the immortalisation you will appreciate. As for the Federal Government, I think basically all he wanted was unity and fairness; fairness to all and no lies. Don’t tell us what you can’t do or don’t do what you know is not. I think like putting the people first.

What does it feel like being the daughter of Sheik Muyideen Ajani Bello?

Does it in any way open doors to you? Yes! It’s a pride you know having had a father like that. You feel proud. I personally like to hide myself a lot of times to the extent that some of my friends didn’t get to know until years later who my father was. Not because I didn’t want them to know but I see that when people know you are this or that they start seeing you in another light. So, I want them to accept me first before knowing.