My Father Was The Reason I Succeeded In Football – Ndidi

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has credited his late father as the major influence behind his rise in football, describing him as the foundation of everything he has achieved in the game. Ndidi, who recently featured for Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations, spoke emotionally after losing his father in a tragic car accident.

According to the midfielder, his journey to the top would not have been possible without the guidance, encouragement, and values his father instilled in him from an early age.

The former Leicester City star revealed that although his family was not deeply involved in football, his father played a decisive role in shaping his passion for the sport by constantly motivating him and sharing stories of football legends. “He’s the one who pushed me into football and always told me stories of the greats,” Ndidi said.

“My family were not really into football. My dad wanted me to go to school, not play football. He watched it on television but didn’t want me to play. He is a soldier, but he didn’t want me to follow in his footsteps either.

He just wanted me to go to school,” Ndidi recalled. Despite those early concerns, Ndidi said his father later became his strongest supporter, encouraging him to follow his dreams and inspiring him with stories of Nigeria’s football legends.

“My dad showed me the way, and everything I have achieved in football is because of the foundation he gave me. This loss is very painful, but I will continue to honour him every time I step onto the pitch,” Ndidi said.