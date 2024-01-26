My Father Was Against My Dance Career –Fernandez

Michael Oladipupo Fernandez is a UK-based prolific Nigerian dancer, actor, singer, instrumentalist, theatre director and scholar. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, he shares his experience and how it all started. He also talks about his dance styles, teaching philosophy, and other issues

Can you tell us about your background, and briefly describe your journey as a professional dancer?

My background (as Fernandez descendant) is traced to a Portuguese-Brazilian slave trader who settled in Lagos in the early 19th century to raise a family with his African wife. I am also a nephew to the late Antonio Oladeinde Fernandez, a Nigeria business magnate and billionaire, at a time considered one of the richest men in Africa and the world. My journey as a professional dancer began from my mother’s womb, and she too was a great dancer as reported. This seed got implanted in me and progressively germinated through my life cycle, from childhood to adulthood, and I found myself making wave and immense impact artistically, as a dancer, actor, singer, creative artist and an Afrocentric instrumentalist among others. So, my burning passion for the arts and my keen interest in being an entertainer who will put smiles on the faces of people, led me to pursue dance as a career.

What styles of dance did you specialize in, and how did you develop expertise in these areas?

My area of specialty is African dance, and Afro-contemporary dance style. I have over the years developed my expertise in these areas by being flexible and open to new ideas with high receptiveness, travelling widely for cultural activities and the acquisition of knowledge through personal training and development (practicing, reading and self-engagement in creative imaginations, via the adoption of different muse and stimuli).

As a dance and music instructor, what is your teaching philosophy? How do you inspire and motivate your students?

As a dance and music instructor, I am of the opinion that all students are unique and have got different special potential deposited in them respectively. Thus, my teaching philosophy is to assist my students to creatively express themselves for the enhancement of their potentials and learning styles. This has been successfully actualised over the years through my deliberate incorporation of a dance pedagogical style in my teaching approach, applicable textually and contextually; and this theory can be found in one of my online published journal, ‘Dance Pedagogy and Entrepreneurship: A study of Footprints Arts Ambassadors, Lagos’. The paper emphasised on ‘Fernande- ism’, which is an offshoot of the canon and tenet of the contingency entrepreneurial management approach. ‘Fernandeism’ is an artistic approach that advocates dance pedagogy within the geographical space of humanity to descend on the ideology of human life transformation through the dance art.

What do you believe are the most important qualities or skills that a dancer should possess?

As taught to my students in Lead City University, a dancer with the aspiration of future success in dance as a career and as a professional, must possess the following qualities: discipline, confidence, social awareness, motivation and determination, passion, good sense of rhythm and good work ethics. These qualities expected of a dancer would set an individual on a fast lane to success if chosen as a career.

Can you share any memorable experiences or challenges you faced as a dancer or dance instructor?

My memorable experiences/challenges faced as a dancer was more of parental (precisely my father) while growing up. My father was totally against my dance career because he felt I could do something more meaningful and productive with my life, rather than just dancing around like a jester. This continued until I started traveling locally in an airplane for performances, performing for dignitaries and having my face and art showcased on national television channels.

How do you stay motivated and inspired as a dancer and instructor, and how do you keep up with the latest trends or developments in dance?

My strong and undiluted passion for dance is predominantly my greatest muse and motivation. While the continuous impartation on other people’s lives through arts remains my source of inspiration as a dance artiste. More so, I keep up with the latest trends and developments in dance through my cognitive social awareness skills, readiness to learn and unlearn, coupled with personal development.

What advice would you give to aspiring dancers who want to pursue a career in dance or become instructors themselves?

I will advise all budding dancers, choreographers, and enthusiasts aspiring to take a career in dance, to be steadfast, focused, persevering, carve a niche, and create unique artistic signatures for themselves.

What are some of the challenges you face as a project and festival director/convener, and how do you ensure the success and smooth execution of a dance festival?

Organising annually, this impactful festival / project, the ‘Give Back Extravaganza Festival’ (GIBEFEST), which is one of Lagos’ biggest, undoubtedly comes with different shades of challenges that includes; low commitment of team members, abrupt muteness from potential sponsors (which birthed threatening scope creep) to mention but a few. Over time, and moving forward, I began to take proper advantage of the full potentials in collaborations. For this year’s edition of “GIBEFEST”, I was able to ensure success and smooth execution of the project, through the involvement of like-minded and committed team players, namely; Queen Onah (my Assistant), Ugo Obiayo, Esq (Chairman, GONDP Lagos), Seun Awobajo (EX-Footprints Art Ambassadors executive, now Founder of Footprint of Da- vid), Ruth Ogbodu (festival PRO), Uche Onah (Performance Director), Samson Famoyegun (company coordinator) and Koffivi Fabunmi (ex Footprints founding exco, now Founder of Footprint of Africa) among others.

I cannot also overemphasize my adoption project management software (PPM) which was predominantly adopted to set clear cut goals and objectives, thereby harnessing all units of the festival / project planning, in order to hit target and actualize other deliverable within the stipulated time frame.

Can you share some insights into the pro- cess of organising and coordinating a dance festival? Also, what are the key components that need to be taken care of?

In organising “GIBEFEST”, I employed the PMS basic management process. This is a generic PMS process mostly used in the construction space; but transferable to any other form of project. This process includes planning, executing, controlling and closing. It was used to organise, coordinate people and resources, monitor progress and finalize / close the dance festival project phase. I would posit that, scope, goals, communication, budget, risk and deliverable are fundamental elements to consider in organising a dance festival and many other projects.

How do you keep yourself updated with the latest trends and developments in the dance industry? How important is it for dancers and instructors to stay current?

It is extremely imperative and crucial that dancers and instructors stay current, in order for them to remain relevant in the dance space and beyond. Thus, this has been my fueling muse in keeping me updated with the latest trends in the dance industry, together with personal development which cannot be overemphasised.

Have you ever had to deal with stage fright or performance anxiety, and how do you help your students overcome these obstacles?

Yes, there is no professional or successful artiste today that did not experience stage fright, not excluding me, albeit decades ago. However, I have helped my students overcome this “butterfly in the tommy” phase, as demystified to me by Uncle Bayo Oduneye, (my late lecturer and director), through a number of exercises. One of the most effective includes the deliberate process of looking two to five inches above the audience’s heads whilst performing on stage; and this exercise has been very productive among others.

You are the founding Artistic Director of Footprints Art Ambassadors, Bariga, Lagos. What was the idea behind it?

Footprints Art Ambassadors was created as an artistic movement, established to assist under privileged Nigerian children and youths in the Bariga community of Lagos, through empowerment programs for skills acquisition and setting self-reliance standards for them. This was the fundamental bedrock upon which the company was created in 2003; “basically for community empowerment.”

Can you share any success stories of your students who have gone on to have successful careers in dance?

I have quite a number of ex-members of my company (Footprints Art Ambassadors) as well as ex-students (university) that are currently making waves in the art, both home and abroad, with the employment of dance as a career of choice. These include but not limited to Footerian Oluwadamilare (official choreographer at La Campagne Tropicana), Footerian Phebian Oguntoyinbo Adekunle (Founder, House of Phoebe), Khalid Ayanshina (Founder, Beriola Entertainment), Footerian Tunde Ojo (aka Psalmsong), Footerian Damilola Adelokiki, Footerian Titilayo Itiku (with Bolanle Austen Peters), Tony Leigh (Professional con- temporary dance artiste), Adekunle Ahmed (Professional traditional / contemporary dance artiste), Adesewa Oloruntowoju (gospel dance artiste) and a host of others.

How has it been so far?

The journey has been rough and tough, but it’s all testimonies today.

Is there anything else about your journey or the world of dance that you would like to share with our audience?

My dance career/journey started unevenly, as I went through the eyes of needles before getting the approval of my father on the furtherance of my dance/artistic career. I recall the days of charity shows (no payment) with my boss in the mid-90s, where I would have to present my secretly saved up school lunch money to my parent, and claim that that was what I got paid by my boss from our outings and shows. Undoubtedly, my undying passion and perseverance for dance stands me shoulder high today, following my several accomplishments nationally and internationally to mention but a few.