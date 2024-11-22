My Father Taught Me How To Play Guitar –Kelvin Alaska

Share

Celebrated musician and entertainer, Kelvin Alaska, who is one of the sons of the late Bini highlife exponent, Alaska Agho, has revealed the role of his father in his current music exploits.

In a chat at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport on his return from another UK tour, the multi instrumentalist also noted that his music upgraded since he toured Europe.

“I feel so honored to see fans of my father recognising me as his son. My father was and is still well respected in music and we his children are enjoying his legacy.

It is indeed a great privilege to be called a son of an Edo music legend,” he said. “We have been trying our best to keep the musical legacy of my father alive. They say to whom much is given much is also expected. It has not been easy I must confess because his legacy is very heavy.

However I believe I am doing my best so far as I keep improving, remixing his songs and bringing up new perspectives and new meaning to his creativity for the new generation of listeners. I will also introduce my children to our music because I see it as family tradition.”

Speaking further, the guitarist, bassist, keyboardist and drummer said: “The story story concerts and Edonimose organised by 24 bits through UK and the EU tours with partnership support from Ehizoya Golden Entertainment presented a big opportunity to know we have plenty of fans scattered out there in the Diaspora.

They were tours of great experience. During the UK tours, we were in London, Leeds, Manchester and a host of other cities. “We also toured all over the EU beginning from Germany, France, Austria, Italy, Spain, Holland etc.

I must confess that I learnt so much about other cultures and shared musical ideas with international artistes. Indeed I have upgraded.”

With much exuberance and excitement Alaska who has two albums and numerous singles to his credit disclosed that, “I remain grateful to my father who taught me to play the guitar after he saw me severally trying to fiddle with his acoustic guitar. “One day he asked if I loved the instrument. I said yes.

He asked if I would love to learn and I said yes, he started to teach me the basics of placing my fingers, making chords and running scales. “He did not stop there.

He taught me about tuning, the frets and how to grip the chords. Later I got into playing in the church and grabbed the drums too. I later went multi after I took on the key board and the bass.”

