My Father Is A Silent Achiever – Buhari’s Daughter

President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter, Mrs Aisha Hanan has taken to her official Instagram page to eulogise her father, describing him as a “silent achiever”.

Hanan who made this remark on Tuesday said his father, President Buhari has been commissioning new projects across the country barely 5 days to his tenure expiration.

Sharing a picture of her father while attending the Fleet Review at the Naval Dockyard Limited in Victoria Island, Lagos, she wrote, “My Father… The Silent Achiever.”

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Presidential Fleet had been examined by President Buhari on Monday.

In the meantime, Buhari joked about fleeing to the neighbouring Niger Republic if conditions in Nigeria deteriorated after he left office during the inauguration of the N19.6 billion Nigeria Customs Service Corporate Headquarters on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said; ”I try to plan to be as far away from Abuja as possible. I came from an area that is far away from Abuja. If anybody with force moves, I have a good relationship with my neighbours. Niger people will defend me

Buhari also stated during the ceremony that his first official trip as Nigeria’s President was a visit to the Niger Republic, Chad, and Cameroon to solidify the country’s relationships with these nations.

The President emphasised saying; ”If you don’t secure the confidence of your neighbour, you are in trouble. If you are not in trouble, your children and grandchildren will be in trouble. So it is very good I established relationships with my neighbours.”