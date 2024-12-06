My Father Increases Radio Volume When Having Sex With Me – Daughter

Share

An 11-year-old victim of sexual assault said her biological father, Moses Udoh usually increased the volume of the radio when having sexual affairs with her in their house in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The distraught girl who narrated her ordeal revealed that her father, Udoh, often had sexual intercourse with her in his room and, most of the time, would threaten to kill her if she opened up to anyone.

According to her “My father has been forcefully having sexual intercourse with me through my front and my back. He started it when I was 10 years old and I cannot count the number of times he has done it.

“Whenever my father was sleeping with me in the night, he would increase the volume of his MP 3 radio so that my voice would not be heard by neighbours around.

“He instructed me not to tell our neighbours about it and also threatened to kill the person and me. When I noticed that blood was coming out of my anus, which is now causing discomfort for me, I decided to tell his sister.”

Consequently, an Akure Magistrate’s Court ordered the remand of a 38-year-old Udoh in the Olokuta Correctional Centre for the alleged indecent sexual assault of his 11-year-old daughter.

Udoh was arraigned on a two-count charge of indecent sexual assault of a minor and threat to life contrary to the law of the state.

The prosecutor, Inspector Taiwo Oniyere, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on November 26, at 10.20 p.m., at his residence located at No 20 Igboniki Street, along LAO, Akure, Ondo State.

The Prosecution said that Udoh, on several occasions, forcefully had sexual intercourse with his 11-year-old biological daughter, which caused the victim harm. Oniyere also said the defendant threatened to kill the victim if she dared tell anyone about his action.

In the charge sheet, the offence committed contravene Sections 25(a) and 86(2) of the Ondo State Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Law of 2021.

The plea of the defendant was not taken because the Magistrate Court has no jurisdiction to entertain such an offence.

Oniyere urged the court to remand the defendant to the correctional centre, pending legal advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

Magistrate Temilola Olusola-Olujobi ordered the remand of the defendant in Olokuta Correctional Centre.

Due to the age of the victim, the Magistrate ordered the transfer of the case to the Family Court and adjourned it to December 10, for trial.

