My Father Didn’t Know I Had A Studio In His House – Davido

Nigerian Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido has shared how he had a recording studio in the same house as his father, Adedeji Adeleke and he wasn’t aware.

Davido made this known while acknowledging that the relevance Nigerian artists are enjoying has been sacrificed by their predecessors such as 2Face, etc.

Speaking in a recent interview, he disclosed that his father was unaware of the recording studio he had in his house.

READ ALSO:

According to him, he was able to create a concealed studio because the house had more than 20 rooms and his father had the habit of going straight to his room after work.

The music star further shared how he moved to America for college and transited from a school in Tennessee to Alabama in order to keep him from being sidetracked, his father did not want him to attend school in Atlanta, where he was born.

However, the school Davido attended in Alabama was really musically inclined. At the end of the day, he had to leave school because all the artists back home were blowing up and he needed to be a part of that.