My father bought my first boots for me –CHAN Eagles goalie

Super Eagles’ B team goalkeeper, Henry Ozoemena Ani, in an interview with Saturday Telegraph’s CHARLES OGUNDIYA said Nigeria has what it takes to win the CHAN tournament in February. Excerpts:

How does it feel for you to be part of the Super Eagles B team?

I must say it was a good opportunity for me, something I decided to take with the whole of my strength and I can say same of all the other players. I’m very pleased to be with the team. I’m very happy to be here. As a player, the most important thing is to take every chance and opportunity that comes your way which I am doing at the moment, it’s a national team and the different between normal club and national team is just to relate well with your team mates and try to work for each other.

Nigeria qualified last for the CHAN championships six years ago before this time. How does it feel to be part of the team that made it happen, especially doing it against a country like Ghana?

It was a collective efforts from the boys as we are ready to go all out for the win. Immediately the game in Accra ended goalless, I said that we are going to qualify, because they won’t be able to stand us here in Nigeria. When they come to Nigeria, we decided to rush them within the first 20 minutes of the game, before 30 minutes, we already gotten three goals and then it’s all over. I already know that we have qualified, because the intensity was high, the way we rushed them.

Will you say you are disappointed not keeping a clean sheet in that game?

Even though I got angry, but the most important thing is the victory and qualification. Like I said, it is not just about me, but what we were able to achieve as a team. I aimed to keep a clean sheet over the two legs, but the most important thing was the win.

Nigeria yet to win the CHAN title, a bronze and silver in the past, what should be the expectation of Nigerians as we all head to Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania?

Personally, I already put it on myself to go all out for the title. It is a welcome pressure on us all as a team to go out there and make Nigerians proud. The attitude is that I’m not even going to come back without the trophy. The spirit is very high and we are not losing hope of lifting the title.

Do you think the team has what it takes to lift that trophy come February 28th?

We have the players, the character is there, we are all in our best state of mind to get the job done.

Let’s talk about your club, Enyimba, it has been a difficult season whereby the team continues to find it difficult to turn their performance into results until the last two games. What changes?

We need to learn from all the knowledge we have been getting since the start of the season. We have to learn from it, and find a way to turn our performance into results and I am happy we have started turning the table.

Would you say change of leadership, I mean the coach could be attributed to the change in fortune? Especially getting that 4-1 win in the CAF Confederation Cup.

After just one point from three games, it was all on us to get something done. Also the coming of MON, Brown Ideye, he spoke with us all and with his experience and achievements, you can’t just buy listen to him on what he tried to pass across to us. Both him and the new coach spoke to us before the game. And you all know, we needed that match, because anything short of victory in that match, we are out of the continent. So, we needed that match at all cost. So that’s why we went all out. We were hungry for it, we played that match not for anybody, we played that match for ourselves. We played that match for ourselves because our name and career was at stake. And Nigeria, being the only team remaining in the continent, we played the game with everything in us and it was good we were able to get the needed result.

With the victory, you now going to be playing two more finals against two Egyptian teams, Al Masry and Zamalek, which if you get two wins, the team will likely make it to the next round, is it possible?

For me, I will say it is one game after another for us. We are going to be playing Al Masry at home in Uyo this weekend, we need to get another three points and see how we can go to Egypt and get the needed result. However, the key game for us now is the coming one this weekend and we move on from there.

The chairman of the club, Nwankwo Kanu, charged the team to either win the league or at least finish within the top three, do you think this is possible?

The league is still open. Okay. So, I see Enyimba finishing top three or even lifting the trophy. With this spirit in the team at the moment, we have the opportunity to get back in the second stanza. But as I will say, take one match at a time. We won our first game at home against Nasarawa United and we are concentrating on the other forthcoming ones..

So tell me, how did you come into football personally? What brought you into football?

I grew up in the Barracks and seeing a lot of children playing football. I actually started as an on field player before I was converted to be a goalkeeper.

How did you changed to a goalkeeper?

There was a day, we were supposed to play a game and our goalkeeper didn’t come for the game, so I was asked by my coach to fill in, immediately after the game, my coach went out and returned with full goalkeeper gear for me and since then I became a goalkeeper.

How was the support from your parents?

My dad supported me from the start, he actually bought my first pair of boots for me, so he has always been there for me all through my career. If not for him, I won’t be where I am today.

If you have not been a footballer, what would you have done?

I would have been an electrical engineer because I love wire so much.

The dream of every player is to take their trade abroad, where do you look forward to?

North Africa. Egypt, Morocco or Tunisia. But I prefer Egypt and Tunisia, either of the two will be a good start for me.

Would you say the coming CHAN will provide the needed opportunity for you to achieve your dream?

Sure, playing international game especially a tournament will also show the world what I am capable of doing and so I am looking forward to the tournament.

