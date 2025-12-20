My Father Became Prominent Through Ajasin’s Leadership Style – Nathaniel Aina’s Son

…says ‘dad was at forefront of progressive politics when agitation for civil rule began in 1994’

A former Commissioner for Finance in Ekiti State, Dr. Adebayo Aina, is the son of a former deputy governor of old Ondo State (now Ondo and Ekiti states). In this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO, Aina took us through the life and times of the late Otun-Ekiti born teacher and politician. Excerpts:

Your father, the late Dr. Nathaniel Aina, was a man of many parts, a teacher, administrator and a university don; as a son, what kind of a father was he to you and your siblings?

He was a very present father who loved all of us and tried to be fair to everyone. I can say that as a father, he did his best for each and every one of us to the best of his ability. It might interest you to know that, one of us, I mean Gbenga, became deaf at the age of 10.

The situation affected his schooling but despite that, my father gave him the right care and he was eventually called into the Nigerian Bar. He was called to the Bar in 1992 and today, he lives and works in the United States of America.

That was the kind of man my father was. It is common to have families that hide their challenges but my parents ensured that we all had the best in terms of opportunities to enable us all to blossom. I can say that we had a wonderful family under his headship.

What kind of husband was he to his wife?

Well, from my mother’s perspective, he was also a very good husband. I remember a conversation I had with my mother some time ago and she said she was one of the luckiest women in our community having the kind of husband she had.

He was a good husband to my mum. He was very caring and thoughtful too. Of course, he might have had his own issues but I score him high in terms of the premium he placed on the welfare and wellbeing of his family members.

People of his era were known to be disciplinarians; would you describe your dad as a disciplinarian?

He was a teacher who believed so much in discipline but he was someone who showed great restraint in terms of using the cane on us. I can sincerely tell that I can’t remember being flogged three or four times while growing up. He relied more on inspiring and motivating us all to do the right thing at all times.

He was not the one given to using corporal punishment on us when he was angry with us. Even as a teacher, his students who are much older than me do tell me that he was kind hearted and not giving to flogging people. That was not his style.

What do you think will make him angry?

I mean what he hated most? He hated laziness. Hated people who were not truthful and he hated it when people didn’t commit to what they set out to do. Those things got him angry but by and large, he was a very patient person and one of his greatest strengths was contentment. My father never wanted to be anyone else but himself.

What was his typical day like? I mean when he woke up and the first things he did in the morning?

My father was like an everyday headmaster. He was later a secondary school teacher before becoming a university lecturer. He became commissioner for education before he eventually became the deputy governor of old Ondo State. In all of these, his days started with early morning devotion.

We read from the lesson study of our church and thereafter, he would have his breakfast before going to work. He would come back home for lunch. If time permitted, he would go out to check up on one or two things that he was doing but when he began to lecture at the then University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University), he would come home, eat and then go back to the office.

Whenever he had papers to prepare or documents to go through or perhaps if he had students to attend to he would come back home in the evening. He was not a late night person, usually by 8:30 or 9pm, he would be home. When he came back, he would listen to the network news and that would have been it for the day. Interestingly, he was not the party going type.

What was his favourite meal?

He loved pounded yam so much. He took it with any kind of soup. He didn’t have any preferred soup to eat it with.

Your house would have been a beehive of activities, while growing up; what calibre of people visited him at home?

Indeed it was. Our house played host to a whole lot of people from all walks of life who came to see him for one thing or the other. We had people from the church community, relations and then politicians; different calibre of people.

Did your father tell you what prompted him to go into teaching?

Teaching for most people that attended mission schools at that time was the next logical step to take after leaving school. My father attended Adventist Primary School and a few other Adventist schools before going to secondary school. I can say that he was naturally inclined to venturing into teaching as a profession.

He taught at the Seven t h Day Adventist Church, which he did for a while before going to the University to obtain a doctorate degree and then he began to lecture in the University. He was at the Faculty of Education of the then University of Ife which later became known as Obafemi Awolowo University.

He later attended the University of Wisconsin in the United States (of America). It was from that school that he secured his master’s degree and the doctorate degree. At that material time, teaching was an elitist profession. It was so be – cause the communities in Ekiti State paid premium to education.

Did he share his experience as a teacher with you?

Of course, we saw the daily activities that he engaged in. We saw it in the joy that many of his students had and how they faced challenges. We saw it in the way he collaborated with people he worked under and people that worked under him as well.

Our experiences with him as a teacher were everyday thing. We saw normal teacher experiences. We saw students that started off dull becoming brilliant due to his efforts to brush them up. We saw his joy at seeing some of the students he had taught excel in life.

Did he have any regrets going into teaching as a profession?

To the best of my knowledge, my father never expressed any kind of regret going into teaching as a profession. I think he found satisfaction in it.

Teaching remained a prestigious profession, especially at the University level by the time he left full time lecturing in 1979 to take up a political appointment under Papa Adekunle Ajasin.

Teachers, particularly lecturers at the University of Ife, enjoyed acceptance at the very high level of the society. I think he felt fulfilled and satisfied.

What was his relationship with the late Chief Michael Ajasin?

My father was one of his (Ajasin’s) consistent and loyal lieutenants. All of them (Ajasin’s loyalists) naturally accepted Baba Ajasin’s leadership because he was much older than them. Baba Ajasin was also well educated and a consensus builder. From what I could see, my father enjoyed working with him so well.

I think till death, he remained faithful and loyal to Baba Ajasin. He gave my father the freedom to run the ministry. They had a very good relationship up till the end. My father even emerged the chairman of the committee of commissioners for education in the South West then.

What prompted him to go into politics and what were his achievements in politics?

One of my father’s teachers was Honourable David Atolagbe who was a teacher in the Seventh Day Adventist School system for a long time. He taught most of the earliest educated people in Otun Ekiti among whom was my father. He (Atolagbe) eventually went into politics and my father was one of his close associates then. It was natural that he would follow him along that path.

Where was he when the military struck?

The night of 30th stroke 31st December 1983, it was a Saturday and my father was in the church when the coup happened. He was having a thanksgiving programme and the following night, the military struck. He left the service to report himself as instructed by the military to Ido.

He was there with all other politicians. From there, they were moved to Lagos, Kirikiri Maximum Prison. He was however one of the first set of people to be released in April 1984. He went back home and continued to live his life quietly until 1994 or 1995 when agitation for return to civil rule began to gain momentum. Once again, he found himself at the forefront of progressive politics.

When was the last time you saw him and what was the occasion like?

The last time I saw him was Saturday April 10, 2004. He was in his death bed in the hospital. I was with him that day. I came from Ado-Ekiti to Akure to spend time with him and around 6pm, I decided to go back home to Ado-Ekiti where I was based.

I got home and lay down only to be told that he had passed on. He died at the Specialist Hospital in Akure. That was Saturday, April 10, 2004. That was the last time I saw him.

Are you satisfied with efforts to immortalise him by Ekiti, Ondo and Federal governments?

I don’t know whether I will be able to hold anything against the Federal Government by asking for too much by asking them to honour him. As for Ekiti and Ondo states, there are really no efforts to immortalise him and it is very discouraging.

You immortalise whom you admire. Whether they do so or not, my father is immortalised in our hearts and minds. Also with many other people who had the opportunity of passing through him who appreciate his consistency, his honesty while alive.