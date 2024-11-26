‘My Family Has Long History With UI,’ – Oyebanji

Share

The Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, has said his family has a long history with the University of Ibadan (UI).

The Governor who spoke at his investiture and decoration as a UI@75 Ambassador in Ado Ekiti said his father graduated from UI; he attended Abadina College and obtained a Master’s Degree from UI. The First Lady, and his wife, Dr Olayemi Oyebanji graduated from and is a Reader in UI while his children attended The International School, UI, matriculated in UI and two of them have graduated from UI.

He said he would, therefore, not betray the confidence reposed in him and would never bring the name of his great institution into disrepute.

He stated that the UI@75 award was the first one he personally accepted in the last two years because of the high esteem in which he holds the University of Ibadan, promising to mobilise his friends into assisting UI financially.

He noted that funding is a major challenge facing universities in Nigeria, saying that the government alone can not fully fund tertiary education.

He commended the initiative of the UI Vice-Chancellor to take advantage of the celebration of the University at 75 to generate funds for the development of the University.

He thanked all political leaders and members of his Cabinet for giving him the needed support and stated that the award would be dedicated to the people of Ekiti State who have given him the opportunity to serve.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Professor Kayode Oyebode Adebowale, mni, fspsp, FAS, said the decoration was in recognition of Governor Oyebanji’s noble character, exemplary leadership, striking accomplishments, and notable contributions to national development.

He described the Governor as a thoroughbred public officer and an astounding politician whose life is an inspiration.

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor Administration, Professor Peter O. Olapegba, FNPA, fspsp, as the Chairman of the UI@75 Anniversary Committee, explained to the Governor the various needs of the University of Ibadan saying that His Excellency was expected to identify the area in which he would assist his alma mater.

The Registrar, Mr Ganiyu O. Saliu, decorated the Governor with a sash and presented a plaque to him on behalf of the Council, Senate, staff, and students of the University of Ibadan.

The investiture of the Governor was witnessed by the Deputy Governor of Ekiti State, Chief Monisade Afuye; the First Lady, Dr Olayemi Oyebanji; the Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Hon. Adeoye Aribasoye; the Deputy Speaker, Hon Olagbaju Bolaji; the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Habibat Omolara Adubiaro; the Head of Service, Dr Folake Olomojobi; and the Executive Chairman of Ekiti State Universal Basic Education Board, Professor Femi Akinwumi.

Other members of the State Executive Council, top politicians, and other government functionaries were also at the ceremony.

Share

Please follow and like us: