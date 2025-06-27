My Family Has Done Enough For Nigeria, I Will Not Fight – Made Kuti

Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Made Kuti, has explained why he is sceptical about fighting for better governance in Nigeria.

According to him, the activism and sacrifices of his family members, including his great-grandmother Funmilayo Ransome Kuti, grandfather Fela Kuti, his dad Femi Kuti, and his uncle Seun Kuti, have not yielded the expected results.

Speaking in a recent episode of the ‘Breadown’ podcast, he stated that he is more than happy to be the right side of history but stressed that he won’t fight for better governance in the country at the expense of his loved ones.

The singer added that his family has done enough for Nigeria, claiming that change can only happen through collective efforts and not individual struggle.

Kuti said, “A lot of people, including myself, we act on our feelings. When you look at Nigeria and you see how many years Fela fought. My Dad (Femi Kuti) fought.

“Uncle Seun (Seun Kuti) is speaking out now. Everybody (in my family). Funmilayo Ransome Kuti; they threw her from a story building. She was a righteous person that was so dedicated to the growth of Africa. She risked her life for everything. They killed her for it.

READ ALSO:

“You might reflect and just say, ‘Well, what’s the point of it [fighting for better governance] if all these people couldn’t bring change? What’s the chance that my song or my performance can really bring change?’

“But, I truly that it’s not so much in the power of the individual, it’s the power of the collective. I believe that it’s when the right amount of people at the right time do the right thing that’s what can create the spark for change.

“But whether or not, it will be in my lifetime, I don’t know. I’m not an idealist. But I do believe that everybody has to play a part for the country to be better. We cannot keep expecting what we didn’t deliver.

“For me, I play my part. I want to live my life knowing that I do what I have to do. Because I want to have children and I want to be able to look them in the eyes and said, ‘I did my best…

“Selflessness, I’m very careful with that. Giving and getting nothing in return. I’m of the opinion that we (Kuti’s family) have done enough already. And I’ve really no interest in activism. I’m happy to be at the right side of history, but not at the cost of the wellbeing of my family and the people around me.”