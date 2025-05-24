My Family And The Bandit Set To Shine In Lokoja

Share

The highly anticipated Nollywood movie “My Family and the Bandit” is set to premiere on May 31, 2025, at Wisdom Plaza in Lokoja, Kogi State.

The movie, produced by Orits Gee Productions, explores the complex dynamics of conflict and rivalry in the context of kidnapping and banditry.

My Family and the Bandit” tells the story of families taken hostage, the demands for ransom, and the sacrifices made by military personnel to rescue victims. The film shines a light on the atrocities committed by bandits and calls attention to the national crisis.

This premiere marks a historic milestone for Kogi State, being the first major movie premiere in the region. It promises to be a landmark event, showcasing talent, artistry, and glamour.

“More than just a story of survival, “My Family and the Bandit” is a testimony to the resilience of those affected by kidnapping—the survivors, the dedicated Nigerian security forces, and the families who have lost loved ones. Through its compelling narrative, the film seeks to convey the human stories often overshadowed by the relentless violence plaguing Nigeria, making it a must-watch for anyone interested in understanding the intricate realities of life in the country.

"It a Historic Milestone for Kogi State as This premiere promises to be a landmark event in Kogi State's cultural landscape, representing the first major movie premiere in the entire region."

“The evening will be graced by eminent political figures and esteemed personalities from the Nollywood industry, all coming together to celebrate this cinematic achievement.”

