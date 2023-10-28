My Ex-Wife Wasn’t A Mistake – Ninalowo

Popular Nigerian actor, Bolanle Ninalowo has taken to his Instagram page has reveal that his crashed marriage with his estranged wife, Bunmi, was never a mistake, but rather, a blessing.

New Telegraph had last month reported that the 43-year-old actor announced his divorce from his wife, Bunmi.

In a post on his Instagram page, the actor said: “My wife and I have decided to go our separate ways and headed for an irreconcilable marriage dissolution.”

However, speaking on Friday TVC’s Your View programme, Ninalowo expressed his perception of his failed marriage.

He said: “I am a special kind of person, I am anointed, graceful, and very spiritual. My ex-wife was not a mistake in my life, it was divine and the next woman I will meet will also be divine.

“You cannot have a destination without a journey, and I am journeying through life. I’m not interested in any woman but when I see the woman, I will know.”