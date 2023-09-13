‘My Ex-Record Label Told Show Promoters I Wasn’t Okay’ – Mohbad

An old video of the late Mohbad revealed why show promoters refused to pick him for shows surfaced online hours after his death.

It would be recalled that in 2022, Mohbad officially terminated his contract with Naira Marley’s Marlian Music record label.

The late singer’s management announced his exit from the record label on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, as his legal team released a statement asserting that Mohbad’s exit was a result of the constant attacks he received, which were orchestrated by Naira Marley, and unpaid royalties since 2019.

Following the news of his death, an old video of Mohbad surfaced online where he blamed his former record label for preventing show promoters from picking him for shows because Naira Marley told show promoters that he wasn’t mentally stable enough to work.

According to Mohbad, most show promoters didn’t want to pick me for shows because I left a label, and even if they managed to work with me, they ended up listening to my former record label and how they said I wasn’t okay and fit to work.

Watch the video below…