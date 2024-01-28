New Telegraph

January 28, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
January 28, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. My Ex-Husband Beats…

My Ex-Husband Beats Me Anytime Man United Loses Match – Victoria Inyama

Popular Nollywood actress, Victoria Inyama has recounted how her estranged husband, Godwin Okrim always beats her up whenever his football club, Manchester United loses a match.

Speaking in an interview with Chude Jideonwo, Inyama said she is still dealing with the trauma as she not only hates the club, but anytime she watches them lose a match, she remembers the beaten she used to suffer at the hands of her ex-husband.

She further explained that her ex-husband would always beat her anytime he wasn’t okay with his football club performance.

READ ALSO:

She said, “I hate Man United, ehn. The number of beatings wey dem beat me because Man United lost match ehn.

“Even up to today when there is a football match and Man U loses, I am like Thank God, today would have been a beating day. Even my son knows and would be laughing.”

Tags:

Read Previous

NBRP Outlines Strong, Impactful Package Of Activities For 2024
Read Next

Davido Follows Lil Frosh On IG After Plea For Contract Reinstatement