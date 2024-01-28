My Ex-Husband Beats Me Anytime Man United Loses Match – Victoria Inyama

Popular Nollywood actress, Victoria Inyama has recounted how her estranged husband, Godwin Okrim always beats her up whenever his football club, Manchester United loses a match.
Speaking in an interview with Chude Jideonwo, Inyama said she is still dealing with the trauma as she not only hates the club, but anytime she watches them lose a match, she remembers the beaten she used to suffer at the hands of her ex-husband.
She further explained that her ex-husband would always beat her anytime he wasn’t okay with his football club performance.
She said, “I hate Man United, ehn. The number of beatings wey dem beat me because Man United lost match ehn.
“Even up to today when there is a football match and Man U loses, I am like Thank God, today would have been a beating day. Even my son knows and would be laughing.”