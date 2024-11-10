My Ex Cheated After I Set Up Business For Him In Uyo – Veekee James

Share

Celebrity fashion designer, Veekee James has recounted how she was used and dumped by her ex-boyfriend after she set up a business and furnished his apartment.

Speaking in a live Instagram session with the Senior Pastor of the Harvesters International Christian Centre (HICC), Bolaji Idowu , the designer recounted going through hell in her past relationship.

According to her, she was a student in the university at the time when she had a boyfriend with whom she strived to see him succeed.

Veekee who is happily married to Femi Atere disclosed that she travelled from Akwa Ibom State to Lagos to acquire products required to set up a unisex salon for her ex-boyfriend who was cheating on her at the time.

She said; “Because of love, I entered a night bus to Lagos with his mother to shop for materials, then went back to Akwa Ibom to set up a shop for him.

“I wanted him to have a business, I put down the capital, and the worst part was that when I checked his phone, he was already planning with his ex-girlfriend to visit him as I was leaving.

“He lied to me and apologized that they were just playing along and joking. I forgave him and still came to Lagos by bus. I came back and opened the store.

“I opened the unisex store for him in Uyo and I refused to take certain percentage from the profit.”

