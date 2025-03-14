My EP Is Testament To Transformative Power Of Faith, Music – Oseghale

Share

Pastor Mercy Oseghale is an award-winning contemporary gospel singer and songwriter. Following the success of her 2023 album No Limit and popular singles like Invade, she recently released an EP titled Jesus.

This five-track EP offers a deeply spiritual and uplifting experience, showcasing Oseghale’s powerful vocals and heartfelt devotion. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, she talks about the EP, her thoughts about gospel music industry, among other issues

Congratulations on your new EP! How does it feel to release this project after two years since your third album?

It is fulfilling, and I am grateful to the Lover of my soul, my Lord Jesus Christ, for the grace to complete this project after one year of working in the studio. Thank you, Abba Father, in Jesus’ name, amen.

What inspired the theme and message of this EP?

The title of the EP, ‘Jesus’, was a divine instructions which was given because I ask God for what to name the EP.

What message do you hope to convey through the songs in this EP?

‘Jesus’ is a testament to the transformative power of faith and music. Each song on the EP is crafted to minister to the soul, drawing listeners closer to the presence of God. From the intimate moments of worship to the joyous declarations of faith, this EP resonates with authenticity and passion.

The entire five tracks send different messages to God’s children depending on your stste of mind, one of the tracks must minister to you as you listen, and it can take you into prayer, dancing before God or cause you to repent of anything that does not glorify God in your life.

What makes this EP different from your previous works?

This EP is quite different because they are very easy songs to learn, sing along. And I receive all from the Lord without struggling with lyrics; the lyrics were given.

Can you walk us through the five tracks— what do they represent, and what messages do they carry?

5. The EP has five tracks – ‘Jesus’, ‘The Throne’, ‘No God Like u’, ‘No Shame’ and ‘Adonai’. The track, ‘Jesus’, is a reminder that the Name of Jesus can save, deliver, heal etc…

‘The Throne’ is picturing our Father in Heaven seated on His Throne with all His glory. Rev. 4: 9. ‘No God Like You’ is a song of victory during testimonies.

‘No Shame’ is a pledge not to bring shame to God in my daily life but to constantly bring God honour. ‘Adonai’ is about worshipping God who is Adonai.

Which song on the EP is the most personal to you, and why?

All of the tracks minister to me personally. It depends on my state of mind.

Did you collaborate with any artists, producers, or songwriters on this project?

Yes, I featured Timioluwa with his sax in ‘The Throne’. And I featured Sophia Philip in ‘Jesus’. The EP was produced by Emmytex Beatz and It was mixed and mastered by Genesis Mix Abuja.

What challenges did you face while working on this EP, and how did you overcome them?

One challenge was finance but God came through for us at the right time. Still trusting Him for greater open doors.

Can you share a personal testimony that shaped your songwriting process for this EP?

Like I said, all the songs were received, I didn’t really sit down to write any song. I received them at different occasions and with unique experiences from the Lord.

How would you describe your musical journey from your first album to now?

My music ministry journey has been from glory to glory with God Almighty showing that He is behind this ministry which He gave to me to glorify His name. Thank You Lord Jesus.

How has your faith journey influenced the music in this EP?

You know our experience with God by the lyrics of our songs. Therefore, the lyrics in this EP is the story of my encounter with the Lord on a daily basis.

In today’s world, gospel music is evolving. How do you balance staying true to your faith while reaching a broader audience?

The essence of the word Gospel music – Gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ through music. It is our own way of preaching the Jesus Christ The Way, The Truth, and The Life to the World.

Gospel music has a growing global reach—do you see yourself taking your music internationally?

Yes, we had some international ministration before and we are preparing for one in April. And we trust God for more open doors too.

What are your thoughts on the current state of gospel music, and where do you see it heading?

God is raising generation of true worshippers and it is in preparation for the return of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ to take us back home where we will forever only worship God with songs. Halleluyah, with that hope, we stay focused not allowing distractions from the world.

Do you have any upcoming tours or live performances planned for this EP?

Yes, we planned tours and live performances in the coming months, venues and dates would be announced in due season by God’s grace.

