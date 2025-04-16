My Endorsement Dey Pain My ‘Enemies’ – Yul Edochie

Share

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has taken to his social media page to take a swipe at his “Enemies” after bagging a new endorsement from a lottery company.

The movie star took to his page to announce his new ambassadorial deal with “WinBig Lotto”, a premier online lottery platform which provides games to its clients who want to stake lottery tickets.

Announcing his endorsement deal, Yul threw shade as he mocked his enemies, who are not happy about his new deal.

After sharing a video of himself singing his new song, Yul Edochie took a swipe at his supposed enemies.

He wrote; “My endorsement dey pain so many people. Make e pain una well well. The people who are happy for me, God bless you.

“May happiness follow you. The ones wey edey pain, make edey pain una well well.”

