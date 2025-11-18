President Bola Ahmed has told Prince Edward that the economic blueprint and reforms are aimed at equipping Nigerian youths with the relevant skills, opportunities and institutional supports for them to thrive in a rapidly changing global economy.

The Prince, who chairs the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Foundation, was at the State House in Abuja to brief the President on the foundation’s activities taking place in Lagos.

President Tinubu, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, described youths as the heart and bedrock of Nigeria’s development agenda and central to the nation’s economic transformation.

Tinubu noted that his administration’s reforms, including education financing, digital infrastructure expansion and skills development, were targeted at enabling young Nigerians to compete globally.

According to him, “We will be participating in the G-20 this week. It is the third time Africa is hosting the G-20. And the central issue is about our youth. We need to strengthen the economy for our youth”.

The statement reads: “We need to strengthen the economy for our youth. The reforms are about growth and prosperity for the nation.

“They take into full consideration our demography and the need for skills development. We are emulating best practices to explore opportunities in several areas.”

Highlighting the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NEFUND), President Tinubu stressed that no student admitted into tertiary institutions should drop out due to financial constraints.

“Our goal is to use education to drive down poverty,” he said, adding that widespread infrastructural upgrades, such as the nationwide laying of fibre-optic cables, would expand access to technology, deepen inclusion and accelerate the integration of young people into the digital economy.

The President said his administration embarked on reforms across various sectors to strengthen synergy among institutions while sustaining long-term growth.

President Tinubu noted that improving security remained a top priority of the current government, praising humanitarian organisations for supporting victims of terrorism and internal displacement.

On his part, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, said Nigeria’s youthful population, with a median age of 17, continued to shape the structure and focus of government reforms, aimed at expanding skills development and job creation.

Prince Edward also commended the Tinubu administration’s reforms, saying they have earned positive global attention.

He said the Lagos award ceremony would celebrate the achievements of 320 young Nigerians who have demonstrated passion, resilience, and commitment to personal development.

The Duke also praised Edun for his “brilliant contributions” to the planning of the event and for consistently championing the role of young people in Nigeria’s reform process.

Prince Edward was accompanied by the British High Commissioner in Nigeria, Sir Richard Montgomery; his Private Secretary, Alex Potts; the Secretary-General of the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Foundation, Martin Houghton-Brown; and International Trustee for Africa, Mr. Muhoho Kenyatta.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award is a global non-formal education framework that equips young people with skills, resilience and a sense of service through schools, youth organisations and community groups worldwide.