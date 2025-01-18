My dream is to win the EPL title with Man United –Ruben Amorim

Share

Since moving to England, has anything surprised you? The food, the weather?

The weather is something that you feel in the beginning but I really enjoy the country. I really enjoy it. I think it’s different for me than for my family because I’m always here working in this dream club. They will adapt and we will be very happy here.

Outside of football have you got any personal interests or hobbies?

I am a simple person. Gym, kickboxing but I spend a lot of time with my kids – taking them to school, picking them up. It’s really important for me to be present all the time.

What about the kickboxing? How long have you been training?

I stopped for a while in the last year, because I didn’t have the time. It was really relaxing. The training is hard, but it’s really good to have something you can push and then you can relax in this profession.

Who’s one Premier League legend that you wish you could have played alongside?

Eric Cantona would have been fun. But I was a midfielder, so I would love to have played with Roy Keane. He does all the job and I can focus on playing with the ball, but I think it would be fun.

So you’d let Roy do a lot of the running, a lot of the tackling and you’d start the plays?

Yeah, that would be good.

If you could master any skill, not sports related, what would you choose?

I would like to speak any language – that is really a good thing. It’s really important for a coach to transmit the message, it’s really important to speak any language.

Portugal is obviously known for producing some amazing footballers. What do you think it is about Portugal and the system there that allows such talent to come through?

I think the academies are really important and also because we need to sell players every year, even the big clubs, to generate money, it gives us the chance to focus a lot on the academy. Also, we are a Latin country that loves football, the passion and then the necessity of selling players combined. Portugal is really good at improving players.

We know you worked with José Mourinho. You were his apprentice at one point in your career. How special was it to work with the special one?

It was special because more than just the training, the time we spent during lunch, speaking about the way he engaged with the players, the experience in different clubs, winning titles, when you lose, that was special. Everything was really important to understand the whole idea of being a coach.

So, you asked him lots of questions?

Yeah, all the time. Even today, I am trying to connect with him a little bit.

What’s been the proudest moment of your career so far?

I think winning the first league at Sporting, as a coach. It was really important for me after 19 years without a title. It was not my club as a young kid, but I think it’s the proudest moment of my coaching career.

Obviously, you’re a former player yourself. Which one teammate from your playing days do you think you’ve learned the most from?

That is a hard question, but I really liked playing with Pablo Aimar. Argentinian guy, really smart. He was a number 10, wasn’t he? An attacking midfielder? Like a number 10, like a third midfielder. I think a false 9 could be a great position for him. He was a top player with a lot of injuries, but he was a special player.

So, was it always football? If I could make you choose, what other job do you think you may have done, or may have been good at?

I didn’t have a plan B, so that is really hard to say. I love all sports so, maybe a sports teacher.

You’re now at Manchester United, managing at the Theatre of Dreams. What is your dream as the manager?

It’s simple. It’s to win the Premier League, more than anything. I just want to help this club. I felt a great connection with everybody here. It’s a hard thing to do, to be confident in this moment, but we are confident in my dream, which is to win the Premier League, in our stadium, with our fans, after so much time with a lot of problems. Winning again I think is the best goal we can achieve.

