My Doors Are Open For You, Ndiomu Tells Barnabas

The immediate past Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Bayelsa State Chapter, John Bipre Ndiomu has assured the current NLC leadership under Simon Barnabas that his doors are always open for him to tap from his wealth of experience as a labour leader for eight years in the state.

Speaking at the weekend in Yenagoa during a thanksgiving service marking his meritorious service in the civil service, successful two tenures as NLC Chairman and 32nd marriage anniversary, thanked all for their support during his time as the chairman in the state.

Ndiomu said he believes that the current labour leadership has the capacity to do more than what he has done.

He disclosed that the pressure from the workers made him achieve all that he achieved during his eight years tenure.

He said “I thank all for your support all through the period. I think that the current labour leader is very capable. I pray that they do beyond what I have done.

“We all sat down and picked them and that shows the leadership quality that I had during the period. I have no doubt that they are going to do better. They are going to build on the legacies we put on ground. We are likely to have a stronger labour force in the state.

“The pressure from people is very important. When they pressurize you, you have no reason to sit down. You have to pressurize the authorities. So the pressure from the people except those that take things personally was a great motivation.

“I met almost all the demands of labour starting from salary arrears payment. When the issue of half salary came, many states didn’t pay but Bayelsa paid. Of course, the minimum wage has been implemented fully in the state.

“I’m still open and I will continue to work as a worker and continue to do the labour work even at a higher national level. My doors are open to the present labour leaders.

On his 32 years marriage anniversary, he said “Marriage is sweet and bitter. You are not complete without a woman and it takes endurance, patience and maturity for you to be married.

Speaking on behalf of the new labour leader Simon Barnabas, John Angase who is the secretary of NLC described Ndiomu as a man with great value and courage adding that he was very articulate and one who tolerates all strata of human beings.

He said “In the face of the toughest of all times, when it has to do with workers welfare and government he was always resilient. It wasn’t easy in his time but Ndiomu is one who fought well for workers. He is somebody we should rally around. His wealth of experience is needed at all times even now that he is out of the system.

“Leadership is a continuum, where Ndiomu has stopped we believe that Barnabas will surpass because every good father will want his son to surpass his record.

Ebizi Ndiomu Brown, the House of Assembly elect representing Sagbama constituency and the sister to Bipre who incidentally was the chief of staff government house when he was the labour leader, described her brother as a gentleman, a hard worker and a loyal servant to the people.

She said “I’m grateful for him. It is not easy. Sometimes he finds himself in a very difficult position but he has been able to pull through despite the challenges that were before him and he didn’t have to betray his people or fight the other side in other to achieve a peaceful resolution of issues.

“I was on the side of the table from him and I knew what he was trying to achieve at the same of course we had a thought boss who was very hard to push so it wasn’t an easy place to be but he was able to pull through and that is why I commend him today.

“As he bows out of service, he is still agile and strong. I wish that Bayelsa will not throw away a good skill, that Bayelsa will remember that he served through difficult times loyally without causing any kind of uproar that we all know that he could have caused in the state.