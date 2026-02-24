My Donation To Healthcare,  Investment For Collective Good, Not Politics – Obi

A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has said that his donation to healthcare and educational facilities is an investment for the collective good of Nigerians, not politics.

Obi made the statement during a visit to St. Philomena College of Nursing, Benin City, Edo State, where he donated N15 million. He emphasized that he would rather support humanity than give out money to buy votes.

He said there is a need to invest in the future of children in the country.

According to him, “I came last year and I said I will come at least once a year. It is very important. Our support to this college is for the students. We are investing in you for our better living. We are not dashing you anything. The investment in you will contribute to securing the future.

“Here is a country where, if you go to the villages, there is often no functioning primary healthcare. In other countries like Bangladesh, they have over 90 percent medical insurance coverage. Every village has a primary healthcare centre manned by two or three nurses. We don’t have enough nursing schools. Nurses are needed all over the world.

“I have been in healthcare before I joined politics. I am not doing this for politics. Most places I visit, they don’t vote. We need to invest in the future of these children. I don’t want to give money to people to vote for me. God created us to do this to ensure a better society.”

The Administrator of the College of Nursing Sciences, Rev. Jerome Idibe, thanked Obi for visiting the facility and for the generous donation. He encouraged others in positions of influence to emulate Obi’s gesture.