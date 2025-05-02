My Detractors Need Psychiatric Evaluation – Idris

Share

Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, has dismissed allegations of his planned defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and betrayal of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, attributing such claims to possible psychiatric issues.

“Allegations of my defection from APC or betrayal of President Tinubu are clear exhibitions of insanity, possibly resulting from psychiatric challenges.”

The Governor affirmed his loyalty to APC and President Tinubu, describing their relationship as paternal and built on mutual support.

According to a statement by the governor’s Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy, Abdullahi Idris Sadaukin Zuru said the governor has advised those spreading such rumors to seek medical attention.

The All Progressive Congress (APC) remains my first and last chosen political party, and President Tinubu remains my leader and the presidential candidate of the people of Kebbi State in 2027, i am not use to political prostitution”.

Idris disclosed that his relationship with President Tinubu was beyond politics but that of a caring father and reliable leader who has not only been supportive to him as State Governor but also consciously allocated many viable socio-economic development programmes and projects in Kebbi State, much more than some States.

Governor Kauran Gwandu, therefore, advised the perpetrators of the cowardly act of frustration and hopelessness, to instead of creating an illusionary conflict of interest, subject themselves to a holistic psychiatric diagnosis for medical solution before they move to the streets.

The Governor was reacting to a recent publication in some media platforms where some faceless politicians alleged that he and four other All Progressive Congress (APC) will defect from the party if President Tinubu did not replace Kashim Shetima in 2027.

APC Chairman Abubakar Kana Zuru said the allegation baseless and emphasizing the party’s strong roots and unwavering support in Kebbi State.

He urged the Governor not to worry about the malicious allegations, emphasizing that “APC enjoys strong support from party leaders, respected elders, and the people of Kebbi State, who remain resolute in their backing for President Tinubu and Governor Nasir Idris.”

Share