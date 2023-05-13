My Desire Is To Use My Influence Responsibly

What has your journey in the entertainment industry been like so far? My journey in the entertainment industry has been a rollercoaster ride, filled with both highs and lows. The transition from being an engineer to a reality star has been particularly challenging. In the past, when I submitted reports or work, only my boss would assess its quality. However, now that I’m in the public eye, the whole world gets to judge me. This brings a whole new level of pressure that I’m still adapting to. I believe that every step I take needs to be carefully curated so that I can shape the perception of how I want to be seen.

I strongly believe in the power of a good reputation, as it holds more value than material wealth. Therefore, I strive to leave a positive impact through my social media posts and the energy I bring to various situations. I don’t conform to the stereotypical image of a typical Lagos boy; instead, I aim to make a difference and be remembered for my positive contributions. These are the ideas and thoughts that constantly occupy my mind in this new industry. I am aware of the influence I have, and I want to use it responsibly, rather than solely for my own selfish desires.It’s an ongoing struggle, but I’m determined to navigate this new industry with integrity and purpose.

How did you first develop an interest in art? My passion for art developed from an early age, influenced by my surroundings and the creative endeavours of my family. I often share with people that I’ve always been an art enthusiast, even before realising my own artistic abilities. Growing up, my father would sketch his designs, and my sister gained recognition for her painting skills in high school. Additionally, many of my friends were avid drawers, which further fueled my interest in the arts.

For as long as I can remember, I’ve been captivated by art, but it wasn’t until 2015 that I took up drawing myself. It was during this time that I discovered my own talent and realised that I had the ability to create art. This realidation marked the beginning of my artistic journey, and since then, I have been dedicated to honing my skills and expressing my creativity through various artistic mediums. Your recent exhibition “A Subtle Reflection” gained a lot of attention.

Could you take us through the inspiration and creative process behind the artwork for this exhibition? The exhibition “A Subtle Reflection” has been a project that has been brewing in my mind for quite some time. The initial spark of inspiration actually came to me back in 2018 when I was still working in an office setting. However, due to my busy schedule at the time, I couldn’t find the opportunity to bring it to life. I had also started a project called “Secret Sins” with a similar concept, but unfortunately, I only managed to complete one piece.

It was during the 2020 lockdown that the idea for “A Subtle Reflection” began to take shape, starting with its first piece titled “Eyitomilayo.” This particular artwork was born out of a personal phase I was going through—a time when I faced financial challenges, lost my job, yet still managed to find a sense of happiness. I completed this piece and then progressed to the second artwork in 2021. Shortly after, I entered the Big Brother house, which interrupted my artistic process. Upon leaving the Big Brother house, it took me another two years to finalide the remaining seven artworks, completing the collection of nine pieces for the exhibition. From the conception of the idea to its completion, the project spanned approximately five years. Despite the challenges and the extended timeline, I am incredibly proud of myself and the artistic journey I embarked upon to bring “A Subtle Reflection” to fruition.

Could you discuss your collaboration with Raji Bamidele and Ken for the exhibition? How did the three of you come together and what was the experience like? Raji Bamidele and Ken are dear friends of mine from our days at UNILAG, and they have been a tremendous source of inspiration for me as an artist. Unlike me, who pursued a full-time career in engineering, they dedicated themselves wholeheartedly to their art and have become legends in the field. We have maintained a strong bond over the years, sharing our artistic journeys and supporting each other’s growth. In 2021 and 2022, we began contemplating how we could merge our individual experiences to create something truly remarkable. We wanted to delve deep into our reflections and translate them into a collaborative artistic expression.

It was during these conversations that the simple yet profound idea emerged—a revalidation that art serves as an extension of the artist, a reflection of their thoughts, and perhaps even their soul. Bringing our collective vision to life was an incredible experience. We fused our unique perspectives, techniques, and artistic styles, resulting in a harmonious blend of creativity and storytelling. Each of us brought something distinct to the table, and the synergy that emerged from our collaboration was truly inspiring. The process allowed us to explore new artistic horizons, challenge ourselves, and learn from one another. It was a journey filled with mutual support, shared passion, and the joy of witnessing our visions come together in a cohesive and impactful exhibition. Your hyper-realistic style of art is well- known.

What techniques and materials do you typically use to achieve this effect? To achieve the hyper-realistic effect in my artwork, I rely on a combination of techniques and materials. One of the fundamental techniques I employ is layering. By building up multiple layers of detail and texture, I am able to create depth and realism in my work. This technique requires experience and a great deal of patience, as each layer must be carefully applied to achieve the desired effect. In terms of materials, I primarily work with charcoal and acrylic on canvas. Charcoal allows me to capture the intricate nuances of shading and create realistic contrasts. Acrylic paints provide vibrant colours and a smooth finish, enhancing the overall visual impact of the artwork. To blend and refine the details, I utilise a combination of tools.

I employ cotton buds and paintbrushes to achieve smooth transitions and seamless blending of colours. Additionally, I use erasers to meticulously craft out the fine details, particularly when working on skin textures, ensuring that the artwork captures the subtleties and intricacies of the subject. By combining these techniques and materials, I strive to create hyper-realistic artworks that evoke a sense of awe and captivate viewers with their lifelike appearance. You are also a fitness expert and social media influencer.

How do you balance these different interests and pursuits? Balancing my different interests and pursuits requires careful prioritisation and planning. To manage my fitness expertise and social media influencing, I allocate specific time slots for each activity. I make it a priority to go to the gym six times a week, and during those dedicated gym hours, I focus solely on my fitness routine without allowing other distractions. On separate days, I plan out content creation for my social media platforms. I brainstorm and prepare around five pieces of content in advance, then choose a day or two during the week, often my rest day from the gym, to go out and shoot all the planned content. This allows me to efficiently manage my time and ensure I consistently deliver valuable content to my followers.

When it comes to my art, I usually reserve the evenings before bed for painting. I allocate a specific block of time, typically around 3 to 4 hours, to immerse myself in the creative process. I set the mood with music, and with a positive mindset, I let my imagination flow onto the canvas. Afterward, I prioritise getting a good night’s sleep of at least 6-7 hours because I recognise the importance of proper rest for my muscles. This tight schedule leaves limited room for leisure activities, I find joy and fulfillment in the work I do. I strive to maintain a positive mindset throughout, ensuring that even while I’m focused on my pursuits, I still manage to have fun and cultivate positive vibes.

How has your Nigerian heritage influenced both your art and your career path? My Nigerian heritage has had a profound influence on both my art and career path. The richness, diversity, and creativity of Nigeria as a whole, as well as the broader African culture, serve as constant sources of inspiration for me. One aspect that stands out in my art is the celebration of black skin. I am drawn to the beauty and uniqueness of black skin, which is why you’ll rarely find me painting or drawing white people. This preference stems from my deep appreciation for the beauty and essence of the black skin tone.

Additionally, I strive to infuse elements of African culture into my artwork. Beads, for example, hold a significant place in African culture, often associated with royalty or spiritual practices. Incorporating these cultural elements into my work allows me to tell a distinctly African story, one that celebrates our heritage, traditions, and spirituality. Embracing my Nigerian roots has also influenced my career path. It has driven me to explore and promote African art, culture, and identity through my work.

By doing so, I aim to contribute to the preservation and appreciation of African artistic expressions while also representing and uplifting my Nigerian heritage. Overall, my Nigerian heritage serves as a constant source of inspiration, shaping both my artistic style and the trajectory of my career. It allows me to celebrate and showcase the beauty, diversity, and cultural richness of Africa, bringing our stories to the forefront of my work.

What are your future plans and goals for your art, fitness, and social media endeavours? For arts, I am already working on sending some of my paintings for international exhibition so the goal is to be known not just as ” Saga of BBN can draw ” to be known as “Saga the world-renowned Artist”. Eventually to build my own gallery to showcase works of Nigerian artists, and also develop courses to help young artists harness their skills and eventually give them a platform to show themselves.

For fitness, I’m working on restarting my YouTube channel. I want to help people understand that they can burn fat and lose weight in the comfort of their homes. Eventually set up a proper fitness brand and finally build my own gym, something unique and world-class. So, look out for this too.

How do you see your role as an artist and influence in shaping the conversation around fitness and wellness in Nigeria and beyond? As I said in one of the questions I answered earlier, my role as an influencer is first to share light and positive energy because it’s a dark world and if I can be privileged to stand in a place of influence, I want to touch lives the right way. I’m not your typical influencer who just posts for posting sake as most of my posts are somewhat inspirational and real, something the average person can look to and smile at.

What message do you hope to convey to viewers and fans of your artwork through your hyper-realistic style and unique vision? Through my hyper-realistic style and unique vision, I aim to convey a powerful message to viewers and fans of my artwork: “You are the star of your own story.” This message encapsulates the essence of empowerment, self-belief, and personal agency. I want individuals to recognise their own significance and potential within their own lives. Each person has their own journey, dreams, and aspirations.

By embracing the idea that they are the protagonist of their own narrative, viewers can be inspired to take ownership of their choices, pursue their passions, and create the life they envision. My artwork serves as a visual representation of this message, capturing the essence and depth of the human experience. Through hyper-realistic details and my unique artistic vision, I strive to evoke emotions and pro- voke introspection. By witnessing the power and beauty of the human form and expression in my artwork, viewers are encouraged to embrace their own uniqueness and realise the inherent value they possess.