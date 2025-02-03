My Defection From PDP To APC Based On Ideology, Not Personal Gain, Nwoko Replies Critics

Share

The Senator representing Delta North Senatorial district, Sen. Ned Nwoko, has explained for the umpteenth time that his defection from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) was based on ideology and not for personal gain.

In statement by his media consultant, Michael ogar, and made available to New Telegraph in Abuja on Monday, Nwoko said his defection to the ruling parly was driven by ideology and his desire to effect positive change.

Nwoko who was reacting to an Online news report described the recent statement by PDP chairman ward 8, Delta state, Clement Chiazor where he described him as ‘serial political defector’ saying the statement by his former party ward chairman, clement chiazor was a misrepresentation.

He explained that his political journey reflect his commitment to align with parties that priorities national unity, development and the welfare of Nigerian and to collaborate stakeholders at all levels to advanced development goals.

According to the statement, as foundation member of the people’s Democratic Party since 1999, Sen. Nwoko had proudly served the party and contributed significantly to it growth, stating that his decision to leave the party was informed by the sharp disunity, internal division and factionalism thereby hindering it’s effectiveness and alignment with aspiration of Nigerians

” The recent remarks by Mr. Clement Chiazor, Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ward 8 in Aniocha North Local Government Area, regarding Senator Ned Nwoko’s departure from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC), warrant a measured and factual response.

“Throughout his tenure, Senator Nwoko has remained steadfast in his dedication to the constituents of Delta North Senatorial District.

His legislative initiatives and community projects underscore his commitment to improving the quality of life for his people. His move to the APC is motivated by a desire to collaborate more effectively with stakeholders at all levels to advance development goals and address pressing national issues.

” While political affiliations may differ, it is essential to prioritize the collective interests of the people. Senator Nwoko encourages all political actors, including Mr. Chiazor, to engage in constructive dialogue and collaboration aimed at fostering unity and driving sustainable development.

Personal attacks and mischaracterizations do little to advance the democratic process or serve the interests of constituents.

” Senator Nwoko remains committed to his role as a public servant and will continue to work tirelessly to promote policies and initiatives that benefit Delta North and Nigeria as a whole.

He welcomes open and respectful discourse with all stakeholders dedicated to the nation’s progress”

While expressing his commitment to contribute to work and promote policies and initiative that benefit Delta North and Nigeria at large, the statement challenged Nwoko former ward party chairman to be constructive in his criticism.

