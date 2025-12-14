Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Adekunle Gold has shared how a touching moment with his five-year-old daughter, Adejare, pushed him to give his all during his recently concluded concert in London.

The singer revealed that hearing Adejare confidently introduce him to the audience at the start of the show stirred deep emotions backstage, strengthening his resolve to deliver an unforgettable performance.

According to him, her pride and belief in him made it impossible to hold anything back on stage.

Reflecting on the experience, Adekunle Gold said the moment reminded him that every sleepless night, doubt, and sacrifice in preparation for the concert was worth it.

He described feeling an overwhelming sense of love that night, noting that it renewed his passion and purpose as an artist.

Inspired by the emotional high of the London show, the singer also announced plans to take the concert experience to other cities.

He confirmed that Lagos will be the first stop on the tour, promising fans that they won’t have to wait long for the next performance.

Adekunle Gold’s heartfelt reflection has since resonated with fans, many of whom praised the strong bond between the singer and his daughter and applauded his dedication both as a performer and a father.